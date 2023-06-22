Gabriel Frizza left PRO and joined Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba

Former mayor of Jesús María, and who was national deputy for Together for Change, Gabriel Frizza, announced his support for the provincial formula of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, led by Martin Llaryora.

Frizza, who in recent days added new posts in support of the candidacy for president of the PRO leader and Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, appeared this Thursday in a video together with Llaryora and his running mate, Myrian Prunotto.

It is a new pass that joins the group of radical leaders, the PRO and the vecinalismo.

The person in charge of welcoming him to this space of the provincial government was Llaryora himself, in a meeting in Jesús María. “Dear neighbors of Jesús María and people of Cordoba, it is a pleasure to tell you that this space for unity continues to expand and that we all put on the Córdoba shirt together, as was the case with Myrian (Prunotto), today a great friend joins us, we were both mayors and we have worked together. Today Gabriel Frizza joins the technical teams to improve the proposals and for a better Córdoba”, said the candidate for governor.

To which Frizza thanked and added praise to the proposals. “I am going to accompany the ideas of a ministry that works with cooperatives and mutuals, it is a great topic to develop in which we have had examples of importance in what it does to cooperatives and the life of the communities to be able to contribute from there my knowledge,” said the former mayor of Jesús María.

Hours before the announcement of the incorporation of Frizza to the ranks of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, a list was released from this space with the leaders of other political forces who promised to work from the pro-government coalition.

One by one the names of the referents and adherents from other sectors that joined Hacemos.

▪️ Gustavo Benedetti, mayor of Arroyito

▪️ Emiliano Ribodino, mayor of Tío Pujio

▪️ Oscar Lauret, Mayor of Colonia Tirolesa

▪️ Gustavo Ripeloni, Community Chief of Colonia Vicente Agüero

▪️ Nelson Luján, community chief of Villa del Prado, president of the UCR department of Santa María

▪️ Sandra Díaz, candidate in Villa del Prado

▪️ Maciel Baldussi, Costa Sacate Community Chief

▪️ Elías Baldussi, candidate in Costa Sacate

▪️ Marcelo Bustos, mayor of Salsipuedes

▪️ Carina Torres, candidate in Salsipuedes.

▪️ José Luis Beltramone, mayor of La Cautiva

▪️ Adrián Garay, mayor of San Pedro Norte

▪️ Bartolo Garay, candidate in San Pedro Norte

▪️ Chichi Heredia, head of the Olivares de San Nicolás Community

▪️ Yanina Heredia, candidate in Comuna Olivares de San Nicolás

▪️ Fabián Luna, community chief of Candelaria Sud

▪️ Carlos Luna, candidate in Candelaria Sud

▪️ Mario Moreno, Community Chief of General Fotherigan

▪️ Leticia Alloco, intendant of Silvio Pellico

▪️ Federico Quiñones, mayor-elect of Silvio Pellico

▪️ Pablo Alcalino, mayor of Arroyo Cabral

▪️ Raúl Marischaldi, mayor-elect of Arroyo Cabral

▪️ Julio Castellano, mayor of La Laguna

▪️ Guillermo Fava, mayor of Los Zorros

▪️ Orlando Brusa, mayor of Ballesteros

▪️ Carolina Jara, Mayor of Ballesteros Sud

▪️ Alicia Centurión, mayor of Monte Leña

▪️ Rubén Sambucetti, mayor of Colazo

▪️ Gustavo Reitano, Mayor of Morrison

▪️ Víctor Arcilla, community chief of Las Playas

▪️ Mauricio Jachula, mayor of El Brete

▪️ Ariel Bustos, mayor of Cerro Colorado

▪️ Ana Cesio, candidate in Cerro Colorado

▪️ Luis Poloni, mayor of Chucul

▪️ María Nélida Ortiz, mayor of Alpa Corral and candidate for Single District legislator

▪️ Juan Panichelli, mayor-elect of Colonia Tirolesa

▪️ Oscar Fasolli, Mayor of James Craik

▪️ Mónica Pérez, president of the UCR Tinoco

▪️ Gustavo Cruz, UCR President Deán Funes.

▪️ Néstor Mujica, Authentic Radicalism Villa María

▪️ Gastón Colazo, councilor-elect Pilar

▪️ Sabrina Valor, president of JR Colón and candidate for Single District legislator

▪️ Dolly Romero, candidate for Legislator Single District

▪️ Fabián Reschia, candidate at Estación Juárez Celman

▪️ Matías Haro, congressman JR / candidate for councilor

▪️ Norberto Vergami, former mayor of General Rock

▪️ Laura Roulet, former president of the JR of the 1st section

▪️ Néstor Romero, elected councilor UCR Villa de Soto

▪️ Jorge Sánchez, president of the UCR Ateneo Rubén Américo Martí

▪️ María Luisa Luconi, radical councilor of Río Tercero

▪️ Alejandro Favot, radical secretary of the Rio Tercero Deliberative Council.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

