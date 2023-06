Almost unnoticed, Amazon has released a new version of its large Fire tablet. It’s now at the 13th generation, but this time it’s going in the direction of productivity with relatively inexpensive accessories. A keyboard cover with trackpad is available for 90 euros and a stylus for 35 euros. This is probably intended to fill the gap that Apple has left with its significant price increases for iPads. The Fire Max 11 starts at 270.00 with 64GB, 128GB costs 300.00, a microSD slot is on board.

