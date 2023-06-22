To my town of Avocados, in its 199 years of cantonization – breaking latest news

The engineer Darwin Díaz Moreno, in his capacity as mayor of the Paltas canton, addresses his town mentioning: Dear sisters and brothers of the Paltas canton and the entire country, welcome a fraternal, supportive and affectionate hug from those of us who do the public administration in this wonderful land.

Greetings to all my family from La Palma who, with their efforts, day by day, work for the aggrandizement of this beautiful canton, province and of our Homeland. I want to tell you to always count on the support of this humble person in the task of building Good Living on this piece of Ecuadorian soil, a new model of life characterized by interculturality, participatory democracy, justice and social equity. This welcoming land, which welcomes us today, was born 199 years ago as a canton and has managed to celebrate 29 years of being declared Catacocha as Cultural Heritage of Ecuador, it is a territory with an ancestral history in which many cultures inhabited and inhabit. Dear fellow countrymen, it is you who, with your gaze raised and your arms outstretched, watch over all the confines of our canton, building a symbol of greatness, asylum and safeguarding. Its own blue sky of the landscape, means in heraldry: justice, loyalty, truth, beauty, royalty, majesty and serenity, attributes of the great peoples of history. Our inhabitants are a symbol of courage, daring and intrepidity that denotes strength, victory, daring and cunning in times of conflict. Our town stands out for having in its palm several fruits of the earth, signifying wealth, fertility and agricultural strength, typical of this sector of the country. All of it stands out in hope, abundance, service and respect. Avocados that are at the foot of the Shiriculapo, a canton that the Pisaca protects and that the Guanchuro dominates; canton in which the Spanish and Indians joined their efforts to create this beautiful immortal town. Under the sun of the haughty avocado trees, this land is an aspiration that flourishes, a fence that offers itself to the homeland and where faith and courage are nestled. This serene town on the peaks, industrious in the valleys, a believer in their God, only wants to work consciously for the harmonious well-being of all its inhabitants. Avocados, haughty and sovereign canton, full of women and men who promote its progress and make this territory a soil of peace, love and happiness. On this very special date, where our canton is celebrating its cantonization birthday, let us remember this anniversary with love and that on this day we celebrate with the blessing of our Creator, everything that we will do in this new administration, rest assured that it It will be done thinking about the progress and development of our beautiful canton, always with a united Cantonal Council, we will work for the well-being of our people and demonstrating every day that union is strength.

Díaz Moreno mentions that the administration under his charge will work together with its inhabitants to achieve equitable and supportive development by strengthening the process of autonomy and decentralization, generating guarantees, without any discrimination and in the terms provided in the Constitution. In the same way, it will focus on strengthening local, regional and national unity in diversity, in the recovery and conservation of nature and the maintenance of a sustainable and sustainable environment, in the protection and promotion of cultural diversity and the respecting its spaces for generation and exchange, likewise it will work on the recovery, preservation and development of social memory and cultural heritage and above all on obtaining a safe and healthy habitat for our inhabitants.

