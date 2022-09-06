Home Entertainment Garden of Wonderful Fragrance Trail Gucci Beauty held the launch event of the brand new Dreamy Jasmine fragrance at Yue 190 in Shanghai
Garden of Wonderful Fragrance Trail Gucci Beauty held the launch event of the brand new Dreamy Jasmine fragrance at Yue 190 in Shanghai

Garden of Wonderful Fragrance Trail Gucci Beauty held the launch event of the brand new Dreamy Jasmine fragrance at Yue 190 in Shanghai

The enthusiastic #Gucci Dream Garden# welcomes the second member of Gucci Dream Jasmine fragrance for women, and continues to write a gorgeous chapter of free and easy Gucci Dream Gardenia fragrance for women. To celebrate the surprise debut of this fragrance, Gucci Beauty will hold a four-day “Garden of Dreams, Fantastic Fragrance Trail” at Yue 190 in Shanghai from August 31st to September 3rd, inviting guests to enjoy the wonderful fragrance. Guided by a series of immersive experiences, we will start a fantastic journey of exploration, step into the joyful Garden of Dreams together, and encounter the fantastic scent of jasmine.

Gucci Dream Jasmine fragrance for women

Gucci Dream Jasmine fragrance for women

#Gucci Dream Garden# The first Gucci Dream Gardenia fragrance for women will debut in 2021. Through the wonderful pop culture elements and laughing and lovely aesthetic scenes in the #Gucci Dream Garden# promotional film, it leads us to experience it to the fullest A dreamy journey through the world of pink candy. In a dreamland filled with flowers and furry critters, we enjoy a feast of fragrances, unleash our imaginations, and experience a blissful, dreamlike wonderland. The enthusiastic #Gucci Dream Garden# welcomes the second member of the Gucci Dream Jasmine fragrance for women. Its delightful signature jasmine fragrance is centered on large flower jasmine. A different fragrance of jasmine. The base notes are infused with soft, soothing notes of sandalwood and benzoin, which ripple through the user’s skin. Fresh citrus and magnolia fragrance add a touch of comfort and clarity to the fragrance of joy.

The Gucci Dream Jasmine fragrance for women is packaged in a slender, elegant bottle with dreamy colors. Inspired by the soothing power of turquoise, a symbol of hope and protection, the new fragrance comes in a turquoise outer packaging. Incorporating the creative vision of Alessandro Michele, paired with the brand’s eye-catching and iconic floral pattern, it adds a magical charm to the packaging design, and brings a more magical charm to those who encounter the Gucci Dream Jasmine fragrance for women. Plenty of inner inspiration.

The Wonderful Scent of the Garden of Dreams

The design style of Gucci’s “Fantasy Garden, Fantastic Fragrance Track” event site echoes the promotional video of Gucci’s jasmine fragrance for women, vividly reproducing the fantastic fragrance space of #Gucci Dream Garden#. In addition, a special fragrance test area is set up for guests to explore the different fragrances of Gucci perfumes, and appreciate the pleasant environment created by fragrance through various experiential spaces.

