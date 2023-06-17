Martín Bossi, the true Argentine showman

Last night I went to see the show Martin Bossi titled Bossi Live Comedy. After several years without going on stage as showmanproduct of the pandemic and other projects such as Kinky Bootsthe actor and singer returned to bet on this type of shows as he had already experienced before the confinement caused by the coronavirus.

The curtain opens and begins a string of artistic numbers interspersed with monologues where the artist never leaves the stage, keeping the public expectant for two hours. In the first minutes of the show, Martín sings and plays a game of interaction with different instruments, forming part of his own musical band.

At 48 years old, a fact that he repeats twice, the showman is agitated by the runs he must do on stage to play the drums, the sax and a viola that falls from the sky. But it is only an acting since his physical condition allows him to leave everything in each part of the show.

Martín Bossi in Bossi Live Comedy.

The public is grateful for his performance and in the different monologues, where Bossi denies social and cultural changes, more than one long laugh and nod in agreement about the transformations that television underwent and the incorporation of new figures to formats that occupy prime time or the classic genres of music that ceased to have a central place in society and were “replaced” by trap or reggaeton. These parts are understood and addressed to older generations, since young people are exposed by customs that adults also endorse, for example war video games, far from the historic Pac Man who only ate fruit.

In my opinion, Martín does not need to criticize anything or anyone, although I justify some of his criticisms, to carry out a show, but I recognize that the audience present laughs out loud and applauds each of these situations.

Bossi is one of the few figures in the artistic world who strictly meets the conditions of the true showman. He is not afraid of anything and you can see that he enjoys every moment on stage and at the end of his live comedy he highlights the importance of the people who have followed him for 20 years because of his work.

Martín Bossi: “People really need to laugh, but they are more irascible”

Imitations of Martín Bossi

Another point to highlight is the imitations. This resource, which he always uses more on the side of mimesis than imitation, is rarely used here. Some voices of politicians or journalists are incorporated into a monologue but they are not part of his proposal on this occasion, since the central figure is him and his talent.

In the only painting where we can see that he personifies a great star of our culture is almost at the end, putting himself in the shoes of Carlitos Bala. There, the nostalgic enjoy a mini show to the fullest that recalls the genius of children’s entertainment.

Bossi Comedy Live It has different seasonings, one of them is achieved thanks to its musicians. Martín has a top-level musical band that allows him to go through different genres and interpret songs from Luis Miguel, Andrés Calamaro, Elvis Presley, Nino Bravo and his classic titled “Noelia”.

