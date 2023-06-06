GD is missing from the list of its artists? YG Entertainment urgently clarifies the statement that “all members of BIGBANG are leaving”

With Taeyang and Loudun not renewing their contracts, Seungri terminated their contracts due to scandal, and TOP emphasized through Instagram that they would no longer belong to the group. Members left their old clubs one after another. The current situation of BIGBANG’s existence in name only is embarrassing, and it also makes the last person G- The whereabouts of Dragon has attracted much attention.

In this regard, netizens suspected to find “evidence” recently. From a YG internal quarterly performance report, they found that the “Singer” category of its artist list listed BLACKPINK, AKMU, WINNER, Sechskies, Jinusean, TREASURE, but GD’s name was not seen. , triggering widespread speculation, many people believe.

In response to the wave of doubts, YG quickly issued a clarification statement, stating that GD is still YG Entertainment, and the long-term blank state of the business system caused the error. The next day added: “The current contract with GD has indeed expired, and we are working independently. We are planning to negotiate with GD, whether he intends to sign an additional contract when he resumes music activities, and YG Entertainment will spare no effort to support it.”

In addition, the speed of the official response has also become one of the focus of the incident. Netizens ridiculed: “It’s the first time I know that YG’s PR department can be so fast”, “It should be because of fear of a misunderstanding that will cause the stock price to plummet.” Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news .