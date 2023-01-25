ROME – FormulaPassion.it, the most important Italian portal entirely dedicated to motorsport and Formula 1, was acquired by the Gedi group (publisher of Repubblica, Stampa, ten local newspapers and one of the main national radio poles) thanks to the agreement reached with 1it.it Srl

Born in 2011, FormulaPassion.it has become over the years a large multilingual online magazine (English, French and Spanish) with 18 million unique users. A phenomenal story within a sector, that of motorsport and the car in general, in constant evolution, where passion and technology, product and performance have always been its history and its soul.

A path that FormulaPassion.it thanks to prestigious names in the sector, technicians and automotive specialists, in its 12 years of life has been able to tell like few others. Always providing its readers not only with the breaking latest news of the most important sporting events (from Indianapolis to Goodwood, from Maranello to Imola) with news and videos but also in-depth analysis of the strategies and the voice of the protagonists of the sector. Advances on racing, background and interpretation of the regulations, new models in the race and the great stories of Formula 1 and all two and four-wheeled competitions. they have always been the strong point of this portal which will now enrich the offer of the Gedi group.

The Gedi communiqué January 25, 2023

A contribution that makes the information that Gedi magazines offer to Italian readers even more interesting and diversified, laying the foundations for a long-term project, aimed at enhancing multilingual coverage of the world of engines, dedicated to the wider international public.

“The entry of FormulaPassion.it into Gedi is the new step in a journey that began with the acquisition of Alfemminile and HuffPost – said Daniele Bianchi, CEO of Gedi Digital – which, together with the work of our publications, consolidates the leadership position we have achieved in digital information. The investments we are making have changed the Group’s positioning on the Italian publishing market: Gedi is increasingly assuming the profile of an innovative and modern media company, a partner of choice for emerging digital realities, interested in realizing ambitious and long-term projects together with us. term”.