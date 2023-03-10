Senhai can be regarded as a benchmark in the field of headphones, and the Orpheus series of electrostatic headphones is currently the most expensive headphone system on sale. The HD800 series is also a representative product in the field of large earphones. The IE series of earplugs also exist like evergreen trees. The detailed history has developed from the earliest Auntie 7 and Auntie 8 to Senhai IE60 and IE80, and developed to the current flagship IE900. After more than ten years, it can be seen that its lasting inheritance and richness represent Senhai’s German style. As a traditional HIFI headphone brand, Sennheiser has achieved the ultimate in the field of wired headphones. In recent years, wireless noise-canceling headphones have rapidly occupied the mass consumer market. Both traditional headphone brands and emerging brands have stepped into this field. In the past, noise-cancelling headphones were basically monopolized by BOSE. In recent years, major audio brands have launched flagship products. Noise-cancelling headphones, Sennheiser will naturally not miss this opportunity, and recently launched the fourth generation of noise-cancelling big ears — Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 head-mounted active noise-cancelling headphones, the benchmark is undoubtedly Sony WH -1000XM5, BOSE QC45, B&O HX and other active noise-cancelling headphones, the noise-cancelling effect of headphones on the market is also uneven. For enthusiasts, the sound quality of noise-cancelling headphones is so-so. The effect is average. How to achieve a more balanced sound quality and noise reduction effect has become the pursuit of many manufacturers. I will analyze this 4th generation wooden steamed bun for everyone.

unboxing:

The packaging of Senhai MOMENTUM 4 is very textured. The front is the appearance diagram and feature introduction of the earphones. The upper left corner is the classic LOGO. The overall layout is reasonable and convenient for users to understand the product at the first time.

The layout of Senhai MOMENTUM 4 accessories area is very reasonable, and the accessories of earphones are still very rich, which can meet the needs of most users.

In addition to the earphone bag, there are aux audio cables, aviation plugs, manuals, and warranty cards. The quick use guide is convenient for users to get started in the first time.

The aviation plug of Senhai MOMENTUM 4 is also good in workmanship, but the current use rate of flying is not high. Of course, the random gift will come in handy at some point.

The surface of the Senhai MOMENTUM 4 earphone shell is simple and full of high-end sense. The design without excessive modification pursues a simple style. The material is skin-friendly and more suitable for going out, and it is more secure to wear.

The earphone adopts a fixed head beam and rotatable earmuff design. The earphone supports 90° backward rotation. The black leather ear pads are very comfortable to wear. MOMENTUM 4 uses a 42mm caliber dynamic unit. Due to the large size of the unit, the earphone belongs to the ear. style design.

On both sides of the head beam of the earphone are the Senhai LOGO made of metal material, the texture is very prominent, and the appearance on the street is also very cool and full of style.

The outer side of the MOMENTUM 4 head beam is wrapped with a cloth texture material, which has a strong artistic element compared to the cold plastic material, and is better than the plastic material to some extent in terms of appearance and touch.

The left and right of the earphones are distinguished by the letter LR on the cotton pad inside the earmuffs, which may be difficult to use in places with insufficient light.

The MOMENTUM 4 has only one physical button, which is used for power on and off and Bluetooth connection. The touch sensor panel on the right earmuff of the headset can realize play, pause, slide left and right to switch songs, answer and hang up calls, slide up and down to adjust volume, and double-click to switch Noise reduction transparent mode, two fingers zoom in and out to control the effect of noise reduction. In addition to these ways of playing, taking off the earphones will automatically pause the music, and wearing them will continue to play music.

There are also 5 indicators on the right side of the headset to display the remaining power, Type-C charging interface, audio interface and microphone. There is 1 microphone on the left side, and 4 microphones (2 inside) to pick up the external environment sound and automatically reduce the wind noise.

Hardware Configuration:

As the fourth-generation product of Mumantou, the size of the Senhai MOMENTUM 4 unit is basically the same as that of the previous generation. It uses a 42mm dynamic diaphragm. The size of the unit is still good, and it can completely wrap the ears. Compared with the ear-pressing design , I prefer this kind of fully wrapped, ears will be more comfortable.

The Bluetooth version of MOMENTUM 4 is 5.2, which supports Bluetooth audio codecs such as SBC, AAC, and aptX adaptive. It is worth noting that aptx adaptive inherits the advantages of aptx hd and Lossless, and adaptively adjusts sound quality and delay. It’s a pity that it is not equipped with LDAC, but it is understandable that it is impossible to put the technology of other companies on their own products, who still wants to save face.

In addition to the main wireless mode, MOMENTUM 4 can also be wired through the included cable. The 2.5mm single-ended interface is slightly insufficient. In the wired connection mode, the driving force of the front end is also relatively large. It is recommended to go directly to the national brick level. The combination of the front end can fully open up the two veins of Ren and Du and bring out their potential strength.

Signal Stability:

MOMENTUM 4 adopts the Bluetooth 5.2 standard, the signal range is still very good, the stability is also very online, and there is no interruption or delay when playing music. The longest connection distance is about 20 meters. The delay synchronization is not in place when listening to music or playing games. Pull down.

call:

MOMENTUM 4 supports active noise reduction and has a wide range of sound pickup. Filtering out environmental noise is very helpful for calls. When we answer calls outdoors, we will inevitably encounter the influence of roadside noise, making calls basically rely on shouting. MOMENTUM 4 can also make and receive calls clearly on noisy roads. The microphone picks up sound accurately and clearly, and can make calls clearly in noisy public places, and the effect of answering calls is very good.

battery life:

The battery life of Bluetooth headsets is a big problem, and it is quite troublesome to charge them twice in three days. With the noise reduction turned on, the battery life of MOMENTUM 4 can reach 60 hours. I can do it in my own test. I use MOMENTUM 4 for commuting in the morning and evening, and the average time per day It takes 2 hours, and it takes about half a month to charge the battery once. It has a strong battery life, and it can be done without deliberately shutting down. While the battery life is strong, it also supports fast charging. It can be used for 4 hours after charging for 5 minutes, which is also easy for emergency situations.

Exclusive APP:

The official “Smart Control” APP of the headset is very rich, and the APP setting interface includes transparency mode, noise reduction mode, customization, etc. Also provides a global EQ and Sound Check sound correction function. There are a variety of preset modes in the equalizer settings, such as pop, rock, classical and other music styles.

Noise reduction effect:

MOMENTUM 4 adopts a dual-feed (composite) active noise reduction design, which is currently the most mature solution on the market. It can be actively adjusted according to the noise of the external environment, and the effect of active noise reduction will be even better. For wind noise, howling The sound has a very good attenuation, especially suitable for subway and bus commuters.

In terms of actual experience, the passive noise isolation effect of MOMENTUM 4 is quite good, and it also has the blessing of adaptive active noise reduction function. After the active noise reduction is turned on, the world is instantly quiet. The most commendable thing is that there is no negative pressure. It can be automatically adjusted according to the ambient noise, so that it will not be uncomfortable to wear. The touch recognition rate and speed of MOMENTUM 4 are quite fast.

Sound quality performance:

Low frequency: Senhai MOMENTUM 4 has a balanced low-frequency texture and volume and is full of looseness, showing the taste of the old German Senhai. The overtone, strength and percussion feel more mature, and the layering is clear, which is considered to be the top level among wireless noise-canceling headphones.

Mid-frequency: Senhai MOMENTUM 4 has less vocal coloration, and the overall style is clean and straightforward. The vocal position is moderate, the appropriate thickness, and natural listening are all its main features. The home is beautiful and sweet, and MOMENTUM 4 can accurately restore it. For different types of vocals, the vocals can be restored very close to the original singer’s voice.

High frequency: Senhai MOMENTUM 4 high frequency brightness is moderate, and the high frequency softness is also very good. The real texture gives people a stronger sense of presence, and the extension is also sufficient. The sense of line is very good, and the details are very rich. Blindly showing high-frequency details and expressive power, whether it is the subtle elegance of the violin, or the delicate, gorgeous, melancholy and other styles of the violin, it can be controlled. This also makes up for the short legs of wireless noise-canceling headphones in terms of high-frequency texture and extensibility.

Sound field: The sound field of Senhai MOMENTUM 4 gives people a very real sense of presence, it will not give people the problem of insufficient space, and it will not blindly pursue the expansion of infinite boundaries. Listening to pop music has a proper sense of presence and will not be empty. The preparation is full of three-dimensionality, the layering of instrumental music is clear and not crowded, and the overall sound field is competent for different music styles.

Analysis: In terms of analysis, it inherits Senhai’s tuning concept. It will not go to extreme quality, but highlight the texture. Of course, the details are also very rich. The rich details will not affect the main music, and will not highlight stimulation. Emphasis on dazzling skills, the overall sense of hearing is still based on the three-frequency equalization frame, and the sound details are rich without destroying the overall balance.

Separation, cohesion, and positioning: The three-band cohesion is natural and smooth, and the separation between details and the main body is very good, and it is very accurate for works of different music styles.

Hard to push? Not hard to push?

Whether it is easy to push or not is the most basic condition for MOMENTUM 4 earphones. Just imagine, this product is positioned as a noise-canceling model for street use, which means that this product is a good partner for mobile phones. The output of the mobile phone itself is very limited. If the mobile phone is not good, MOMENTUM 4 earphones are too much of a failure. In actual use, MOMENTUM 4 headphones are easy to drive and fit the plug-and-play positioning.

Q1: What is the sound orientation of MOMENTUM 4 earphones?

A: The three frequencies of the MOMENTUM 4 earphones are relatively balanced, and the most important thing for the low frequency is to be loyal to the original sound, the sound texture is strong, and the sound is very clean.

Q2: What is the sound quality of MOMENTUM 4 headphones?

A: I personally think that the sound quality of MOMENTUM 4 is at the top level among noise-canceling headphones at the same price. The biggest feature is that it continues Sennheiser’s German sound style, and the overall popular tuning style is very suitable for most users.

Q3: How to choose MOMENTUM 4 headphones?

A: If you plan to go out on the street and have high requirements for sound quality and noise reduction, then MOMENTUM 4 headphones are very suitable. Frequent business trips, such as subways and planes, have strong requirements for sound insulation. This MOMENTUM 4 earphone will meet various needs.

Summarize:

MOMENTUM 4 is still the familiar German Sennheiser flavor, which has improved the sound quality in all aspects. Based on the three-frequency balance, the three-frequency connection is natural, and the texture has reached a very high level, which is closer to the interpretation of real human voices and musical instruments. , There has been great progress in the hearing resistance and the real restoration of the sound. In the wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the HIFI taste is made, and the overall level of the sound has reached the top level of the wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Once again, it proves that your uncle is still Your uncle, let audiophiles establish a correct sense of hearing and return to the essence of music. In general, whether it is comfort, battery life, sound quality, calls, or noise reduction, it can do everything. Finally, let’s talk about the price. The premium is very high. Among the current wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the price of MOMENTUM 4 is more than 2,000 yuan. It is not cost-effective, and of course it is not a cut of leeks. It can be regarded as a relatively satisfactory price.

insufficient:

1. The prompt sound is not Chinese, and it is like a bible for ordinary English speakers.

2. The fabric headband is easy to scratch, and the color of the earmuffs is single.