Original title: U20 Women’s Football Asian Cup qualifiers Chinese team beat the Philippines to get off to a good start

On the afternoon of March 8th, Beijing time, in the first round of the first stage of the 2024 U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers, the first stage of Group A, the Chinese U20 women’s football team played against the Philippines at the Laos National Stadium.The Chinese team scored three goals in each half and won 6-0.

Huo Yuexin scored two yuan alone, and Zou Mengyao, Lu Jiayu, Ouyang Yuhuan, and Qiao Ruiqi also scored goals.In the end, the Chinese U20 women’s football team 6:0 defeated the Philippine U20 women’s football team and got off to a good start in the qualifiers.

On March 10, the Chinese U20 women’s football team will face the Chinese Hong Kong team in the second match of the group stage.

