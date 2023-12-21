Giuseppe Verdi’s house-museum returns to the Italians: the ministry opens the expropriation procedure

Villa Verdi is now a public good and will soon become home to a foundation and a museum dedicated to Italy’s greatest composer. The Ministry of Culture led by Gennaro Sangiuliano, after having consulted various experts and having dealt with the case at length, decided to exercise an expropriation for public utility on Giuseppe Verdi’s villa in Sant’Agata di Villanova sull’Arda (Piacenza). The villa, up for auction due to a dispute between the heirs, had been at the center of the debate for some time. The heirs wanted around 40 million, but will soon receive nine.

Thanks to the Ministry’s move, a foundation will now be created, which will also include the Emilia-Romagna Region and the two Municipalities of Villanova and Busseto (Parma), to take care of its management. A museum is also coming.

The building, surrounded by a wonderful park, was valued at 7.5 million to which must be added the immense value of the objects kept, the Maestro’s clothes, his piano, even one of the first copies of the Betrothed that Manzoni gave him .

Gennaro Sangiuliano, Minister of Culture, had defined it as “a place of collective memory”, demonstrating Rome’s attention. “We will intervene”, the minister has pointed out several times, who already at the beginning of November a year ago had organized an inspection with the superintendent and the carabinieri to check the state of conservation of the residence.

