Jishishan Earthquake Rescue is Fast and Effective, China’s Comprehensive Emergency Rescue System is Effective_News Channel_CCTV Network (cctv.com)

Jishishan Earthquake Rescue is Fast and Effective, China’s Comprehensive Emergency Rescue System is Effective

By Xinhua News Agency, Gansu Jishishan

The Jishishan earthquake rescue efforts in Gansu Province have been deemed fast and effective, showcasing China’s comprehensive emergency rescue system, which has proven its effectiveness in addressing natural disasters.

Following a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on the midnight of the 18th, the affected people in Zhangguojia Village, Liugou Township, Jishishan County, Gansu Province were promptly resettled. 86-year-old Zhang Guiying was seen eating hot soup noodles in a tent, which was also stocked with vegetables, milk, bread, and other relief supplies sent by rescue workers.

Gansu Province immediately launched a Level II emergency response for earthquake relief after the disaster, ensuring that affected people had food, clothing, clean water to drink, and temporary shelter. The rescue work was completed in less than 16 hours, with the focus shifting to treating the wounded and arranging living accommodations for the affected people.

Han Zhengming, director of the Gansu Provincial Emergency Management Department, highlighted the rapid response of rescue forces in Gansu, mobilizing more than 4,500 rescue personnel and over 820 vehicles to carry out full coverage search and rescue in the disaster area.

In addition, China has continued to improve its comprehensive rescue capabilities through advance simulations and efficient drills for dealing with major earthquakes and disasters. Large-scale emergency drills have been conducted to innovate rescue techniques and test the adaptability of rescue equipment under various conditions.

Guiding the masses to help themselves and each other is another aspect of China’s emergency management system, which has trained over 270,000 emergency first responders to carry out emergency rescue and disaster relief at the grassroots level.

As Gansu is actively relocating affected people and distributing relief supplies in an orderly manner, it is evident that the comprehensive emergency rescue system in China is working effectively.