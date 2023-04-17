Glasses Design 10 Years Ago Is Still Fashionable Today Glasses | Retro | Fashion_Sina Fashion_Sina

Original title: The glasses design 10 years ago is still fashionable today

Glasses are the most direct fashion symbol of the face. Two months ago, GentleMonster x Maison Margiela jointly launched fashion glasses, with smooth radians, full and round frames, tortoiseshell, gray, and translucent color options. put it on!

But rewinding back to 10 years ago, the fashion circle did not hold back on the creativity of glasses. Bold and avant-garde designs were flourishing, which seemed to be new designs at the moment, but in fact some styles had a history of decades.

Eyewear design 10 years ago was a big time in the fashion world, they were the perfect blend of fashion and function. From bold, avant-garde designs to retro classics, from utilitarian sports styles to luxurious high-end designs, these eyewear styles are not just about function, they are a statement of personality and style.

This time, we look back at the most popular eyewear styles from 10 years ago and how they shaped a period in fashion.

Tom Ford’s eyewear design is famous for its simple, modern, and noble style. Large-sized lenses, thick frames, metal decorations and retro elements can be seen everywhere in Tom Ford’s eyewear design, making Tom Ford’s eyeglasses both stylish , and very practical.

In 2010, Tom Ford launched Whitney, which is oversized but still feminine and elegant. One of Whitney’s fans, often wearing these glasses in public. Whitney is also available in many different styles and colors.

For memoryFamous actor Gregory Peck,Oliver Peoples at Launched in 2011 Gregory Peck collection. Gregory Peck was a very popular actor in the 1950s and 1960s, glassesThe design inspiration comes from the glasses worn by Gregory Peck in the movie “Roman Holiday”.

The retro circular arc and wide frame design have a strong sense of conflict with the modern large size and color matching, carrying the atmosphere of the times and literary style, Gregory Peck glasses have become the finishing touch of retro styling. Tortoiseshell, brown or black color schemes are must-have items for high-end fashion people.

Round spectacles have a long history, intellectuals, musicians, scientists were the first to unbox them and define their positive and noble uses.but in In 2011, Mykita labeled round glasses as cool, shifted their practicality to decoration, and launched the very modern and avant-garde Janis series.

This pioneering eyewear brand from Germany is known for its innovative designs and high-quality manufacturing. The Janis collection is made of lightweight titanium and is very comfortable to wear. The perfect circle design combines modern and retro style elements, abandoning the old impression of seriousness and rigidity, and becomes a unique mark of fashion identity.

Prada’s Linea Rossa series of sunglasses, withveneer designMuch sought after and loved, howeverThese glasses with such avant-garde lines are actually designed from the world. 1997,Launched by PradaFocus on sports and outdoor fields Linea Rossa series,Fresh and fun sunglasses instantly become the center of attention.

As the times change, the Linea Rossa series of glasses maintains the brand’s unique style and aesthetics, while also enriching the color matching, such as adding replaceable lenses to make the shape more novel. And high-tech materials, such as carbon fiber, titanium alloy, etc., make the glasses lighter and more durable.

Oakley is also a brand with excellent design standards in the outdoor field. Its products not only have a unique design style, but also have excellent functional performance.

In 2007, the Oakley Radar series of glasses was born, using the most advanced technologies such as high-definition optical lenses, anti-scratch coatings, anti-ultraviolet rays, etc., and its cool appearance made it break through the sports field and become a street fashion item. Regular gradient lenses, with highly recognizable temples, whether running, cycling, skiing or other street outdoor activities, Oakley Radar can ensure that we maintain a clear vision and a stylish image during sports.

As a uniquely designed glasses style, the butterfly-shaped glasses whose frame presents a butterfly-shaped curve have a wide audience in the fashion industry. They are not only popular around the millennium, but are still one of the classics in the fashion industry today. Many famous brands such as Gucci, Dior, Chanel, etc. have launched their own classic butterfly-shaped glasses styles,Gucci The GG 3166/S glasses launched in 2004 have become one of the representative works of the fashion industry with its unique design and noble image. The bold design and unique color combination, as well as the Gucci brand’s iconic double G logo on the frame, demonstrate the brand’s nobility and fashion sense.

The popularity of the Gucci GG 3166/S eyewear is further fueled by fashion stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, and Gisele Bundchen.

In 2014, Dior launched a specially designed glasses style So Real, combining retro and future elements, combining modern and classic elements, its lenses present a very unique shape, not just the traditional square or round, It is a design similar to a half-moon shape, and the temples are also made of metal and plastic materials. The design style fully reflects the characteristics of the times at that time.

“Glasses are not just for seeing better，

They also make you look extra cool! “

——Tom Ford

Retroism with classic elements; Futurism with simplicity, streamlines and a strong sense of technology; and Modernism with more emphasis on comfort and practicality. The eyewear design 10 years ago has played a variety of different styles.

The appearance changes from perfect circle, ellipse, butterfly shape, to irregular shape. . . . The silhouette of glasses has become more unrestrained with the changes of the times, and it has an important influence on today’s eyewear design.