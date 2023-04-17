Golden Rooster and Xiamen set a ten-year agreement

Golden Rooster and Xiamen signed a ten-year agreement

This year’s awards will be awarded in early November; the China Film Association and Xiamen City signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing yesterday

Xiamen Culture Film and TV Industry Promotion Conference was held in the press center of Beijing Gehua Hotel. (Photo by reporter Lin Minghong)

Xiamen Daily Beijing News (special correspondent Guo Rui) Golden Rooster and Xiamen signed a ten-year contract. At the Xiamen Cultural Film and Television Industry Promotion Conference held in Beijing yesterday, Zhang Hong, a member of the party group of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, secretary of the Secretariat, and secretary of the branch party group of the China Film Association, announced that the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and the Chinese Film Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony will start in 2019. Held in Xiamen for ten consecutive years, the 2023 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and China Film Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony will be held in early November. Li Huiyue, deputy secretary of the Xiamen Municipal Party Committee, attended the promotion meeting and delivered a speech. On behalf of the two parties, Cao Jun, member of the branch group of the China Film Association and deputy secretary-general, and Zhuang Rongliang, deputy mayor of the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, signed the strategic cooperation agreement for the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and the China Film Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony.

At the meeting, Xiamen’s high-quality business environment for the cultural film and television industry and the vigorous development of the cultural film and television industry attracted the attention of the industry. Since Golden Rooster settled in Xiamen, Xiamen has “promoted production with festivals” and “promoted cities with festivals”. It has continuously strengthened policy supply, optimized business environment, and improved service capabilities. , special effects, animation, music and other businesses as one of the complete industrial chain. In the past five years, the number of cultural and film industry enterprises and institutions in Xiamen has grown at an average annual rate of 10.2%, and the average annual growth rate of revenue has been 17.8%. The cultural, film and television industry has a strong development momentum. Focusing on creating a new growth pole for the cultural film and television industry, this year Xiamen revised and introduced new policies to promote the high-quality development of the industry, highlighting project drive, digital empowerment, and industrial chain coverage, and accelerating the take-off of the cultural film and television industry. The promotion meeting held in Beijing will further release the “strong magnetic field” of Xiamen’s cultural film and television industry, attract more institutions, enterprises, and talents to gather together in Xiamen, and activate new momentum for industrial development.

The China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and the China Film Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony have been held in Xiamen for ten consecutive years, which will further promote the deep integration of the film festival and Xiamen’s film and television industry, create a new benchmark for “Golden Rooster + Xiamen” movies, and better polish China’s Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers The “national business card” of the film festival has built Xiamen into a new highland for the development of Chinese film and television in the new era, and helped the Chinese film industry move from a “plateau” to a “peak”.