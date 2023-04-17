Roma-Udinese 3-0: Bove, Pellegrini and Abraham push Mourinho towards the Champions League

ROMA – The Roma she is the only Italian not to pay for the efforts of the cup. After the draws in Naples and Milan and the defeats by Juve and Inter, the Giallorossi beat theUdinese 3-0 and consolidate third place, extending the lead in the standings over the Milanese. And it’s a double booty hit for Mourinhowhich approaches the Champions while saving energy for the return of the quarters Europa League against the Feyenoord: a few minutes trip for the big names, ninety on the bench for Ibanez. On target Bove, Pellegrini (that on the missed penalty from Cristante he said at the end of the game: “The coach’s choice, but I’ll talk to him because I want to go back to kicking them”. The affectionate response of the Special: “I didn’t want to put any more pressure on him”) and seal of Abraham, who had been missing for 13 races. On the victory also the hands of Rui Patriciowho saved a penalty a Pereyra.

Beto absent due to flu

At the Olimpico it’s up to the reserve forwards. Mourinho spared the bruised Abraham from the start, thinking of Feyenoord, and gave Belotti another chance. However, a last-minute attack of flu put Beto offside. Sottil is therefore forced to present himself with a light attack made up of Success and Pereyra. Among the giallorossi the surprise is Bove: the insertion of the young midfielder allows Pellegrini and Wijnaldum to get up on the trocar. Celik preferred to Zalewski on the right, El Shaarawy on the other side. Among the Friulians, instead of Arslan, who was also blocked by a virus in the afternoon, there is Lovric.

Cristante misses the penalty, Bove scores

From the twentieth goal chances and physical troubles wake up the stadium, full for yet another sold out. A header from Mancini scares Silvestri, a blow to the head instead worries Cristante. However, the player decides to stay on the field thanks to a flashy white bandage (after the interval he will wear a dark one). And it is precisely the former Atalanta, after half an hour, who shows up from the penalty spot when the referee Giua sees a clear touch with Pereyra’s arm (wide) at the Var: full post. The quickest to launch himself on the ball is Bove, who sends it behind the goalkeeper for the 1-0. All teammates run to hug him. Mancini, for joy, deals him two slaps of happiness, the kind that don’t hurt. For the many interruptions, including a pain accused by Belotti after a contrast with Bijol, the recovery is five minutes. Pellegrini thus has time to look for the doubling goal from a free kick. The quick reflexes of Silvestri spoiled the plans of the Roma captain.

Pellegrini doubles, Patricio saves a penalty

You just have to be patient for another ten minutes, Pellegrini, because the goal will arrive in the end. Belotti served him the ball with a delightful touch from the right winger, launched on the counterattack by Cristante. Pellegrini, in his hundredth game with the arm band, avoids Silvestri’s exit with a shot. The captain was applauded, then pardoned after Thursday’s spot-kick error in the Netherlands. And he can therefore rejoice by drawing a heart with his hands, a dedication to his daughter. Roma dissolved and poured en masse into the opposing penalty area. A pinball machine puts Belotti in a position to score, but he doesn’t have the readiness to intervene on the ball that shoots towards the goal. Same fate for Pellegrini, who loses the moment before performing in one roulette as spectacular as it is useless, but which nonetheless elicits thunderous applause from the Giallorossi fans. To bring Roma back to earth is Mancini’s wide arm who gives Udinese a penalty. Luckily for Mourinho, in the meantime Patricio has maintained the coolness of the number ones and rejects Pereyra’s shot to his right. Pushing Roma towards the Champions League together with Abraham, who heads the final trio.

The Rome-Udinese match report

Roma 3 (37′ pt Bove, 10′ st Pellegrini, 46′ st Abraham)

Udinese 0

Roma (3-4-2-1): Patricio 7 – Mancini 5.5, Smalling 6, Llorente 6 – Celik 6 (29′ st Spinazzola sv), Cristante 6.5, Bove 7, El Shaarawy 6 (29′ st Zalewski sv) – Wijnaldum 5.5 (15′ st Matic 6), Pellegrini 7.5 (45′ st Tahirovic sv) – Belotti 6.5 (29′ st Abraham 7). All. Mourinho 7.

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Silvestri 6.5 — Becao 5, Bijol 5, Perez 5.5 — Ehizibue 5 (25′ st Ebosele 5.5), Samardzic 6 (33′ st Thauvin st), Walace 5, Lovric 5.5 (33′ st Pafundi st), Udogie 5 — Pereyra 4.5 — Success 5 (33′ St. Nestorovski St.). All. Sottil 5.

Referee: Jua 6.

Note: Pereyra, Success, Ehizibue, Mancini and Thauvin booked. In the 69th minute Patricio saved a penalty from Pereyra.