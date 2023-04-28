Graciela, the mother of Fernando Báez Sosa, made a desperate request before the change in the future of rugbiers

F’s momernando Baéz Sosa He made a strong request to justice after learning of the imminent transfer of the eight rugby players who murdered his son in Villa Gesell, during the summer of 2020.

Graciela pointed against the decision of the Justice after the request made by the parents of the murderers for them to be transferred to a prison in Campana with the aim of being closer to where they live, Zárate.

“They have the privilege of continuing to see their children. I want justice for my son, and justice is that they serve their sentences as it corresponds to any common prisoner “. He held on radio La 100.

“We as parents believe that They are prisoners with many privileges. They are separated from the rest of the prisoners, they have other care than the rest.

And I add: “No more privileges or priorities for the murderers of my son Fernandowho no longer has a voice because they silenced him forever.

The important decision that could change the lives of rugbiers in a few months

Máximo Thomsen, Luciano Pertossi, Ciro Pertossi, Enzo Comelli, Matías Benicelli, Ayrton Viollaz, Blas Cinalli and Lucas Pertossi They are still detained in the Alcaidía No. 3 of Melchor Romero, but his fate could change in the coming months.

The eight rugbiers who were convicted of the murder of Fernando Baez Sosa they are somewhat uncertain about their immediate future, since they know that they will be transferred to serve their sentence.

According to what was leaked from the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service (SPB), the murderers of Báez Sosa would only change their destination in August.

Then, in four months they would just be transferred to other prisons where they will finish serving their sentences. Thomsen, the Pertussis, Comelli and Benicellito life imprisonment, who would be placed in one of the new prison complexes to be inaugurated this year.

Viollaz, Cinalli and Pertussissentenced to 15 years, would be housed in Unit No. 30 of General Alvear.

It is worth remembering that the former athletes were found guilty of the murder of Báez Sosa in the early morning of January 18, 2020 at the exit of the Le Brique bowling alley in Villa Gesell.



