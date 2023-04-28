YHE Doctor Pro blood pressure monitor buy cheap from 181€ (04/2023)

Do you want or need to measure or check your blood pressure more often on the go? With a suitable smartwatch like the YHE Doctor Pro, this is not a problem. With an inflatable cuff on the inside of the bracelet, you can conveniently measure your blood pressure anywhere.

On the manufacturer’s website you can buy the smart blood pressure watch without additional shipping costs from China 181,16 € (199$) bestellen.

The price of the blood pressure smartwatch is currently included 181,16€ on Shop.yhetechs.com on offer.

Specifications YHE Doctor Pro

YHE Doctor Pro Display 1,4″, AMOLED, 320 x 360, Touch, Glas SOC MTK processor 208MHz, 256MB memory battery pack 180mAh, 3-6 days run time water resistance IP22 connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 App Compatibility Android/iOS particularities inflatable cuff, 30mm silicone strap, stainless steel case Features Blood pressure measurement, heart rate measurement, blood oxygen measurement, sleep monitoring, sports modes, pedometer etc. dimensions / weight 54 x 35 x 12.9 mm / 80g Preis $199 MSRP

If you have to measure your blood pressure regularly for medical reasons, you can hardly avoid arm cuffs and a more stationary measurement. The Chinese manufacturer YHE is based on the Huawei Watch D, the one integrated, inflatable cuff on the inside of the Silicone bracelets has. So you can measure your blood pressure at almost any place and at any time.

Optik & Display

Visually, it comes in one Edelstahlmantel encased Smartwatch already quite massive over. Last but not least, it is up to 30mm wide silicone strap, that just the inflatable cuff on the housed inside, the at need is inflated, to the to measure blood pressure. It may not be the optimal size for smaller wrists, but it’s probably not that bad from a purely medical point of view.

The AMOLED Display misst 1.4 inch and is with good 320 x 360Pixel dissolved. Unfortunately, it is not mentioned which glass is used for protection. The display reacts mostly good on Toucheingaben. However, the case is much larger than the built-in display, so you can see the angular display with the wide black border standing out depending on the incidence of light.

Hardware & System

Unfortunately, not much information about the hardware is available. At least one Mediatek SOC with 228 MHz and 256 MB memory is mentioned. Ultimately, this only plays a subordinate role as long as the system can be operated smoothly and does not have any hang-ups or stutters. The system has a simple structure and can be easily operated with swipe gestures, the structure is reminiscent of very rudimentary systems of past, cheap watches with sufficient functionality.



(our test will follow later)

The operation is easy and without problems, disappointingly it remains with English, Spanish or different Chinese representations. Unfortunately, the German language is not available. Too bad.

App connection

The watch is coupled via an app via a Bluetooth 4.2 connection. The required app is called “Bp Doctor Plus” and can normally be found in the Google Play Store and iOS Store. In the app you then have an overview of the individual functions and corresponding statistics for a more detailed evaluation.

Vital Signs & Functions

The sensor on the underside is not only able to measure the blood pressure combined with the inflatable cuff, but of course also able to monitor the normal pulse, blood oxygen (SP02) and also sleep with corresponding values. Of course, you can also use the rudimentary calories, pedometer and heart rate curves throughout the day. There also seems to be sport profiles, including fall Indoor and Outdoor running as well as Outdoor Walking. A GPS module is otherwise not integrated. Admittedly, it is a medical product and not a sports watch.

blood pressure

This is probably the undisputed most important function of this watch. But here you have to pay attention to the good and tight fit on the wrist, which is more than the usual two finger widths. Likewise, the hand must be at heart level without the bracelet being placed on it. The wrist itself may of course rest on an elevation.

Die Measurement results fall with me all of them average out of. However, I also have a fairly wide wrist. In the case of my wife, who has a delicate and tattooed woman’s wrist, the values ​​were often far too low at the beginning. By adjusting the seat and position, the results became more realistic.

To check that, we have a blood pressure device von moonO used that with a usual upper arm cuff is working. These values ​​served as a reference for us. But here, too, it must be said that each measurement in a row also delivers different results, which remain roughly within the scope of the respective person.

The first measured values ​​were often included 127/83mmHg, that’s about right for a normal person and also for me. However, due to high blood pressure my wife’s realistic values 147/96 mmHg. Here we had to do some trials and position changes to get close to the values. Deviations were always present, mostly within +/-10 mmHg points.



(already huge on a woman’s wrist)

It worked much better on my arm, and on the arm of my colleague Sophie. The sensor may also be a bit sensitive when it comes to tattooed skin that was just on the subject’s wrist.

battery pack

The battery capacity is with 180 mAh Size indicated and should be a Duration between 3 to 6 days to reach. Anyone who has to measure their blood pressure very often will certainly not reach this time. It is charged with a charging cradle in which the watch is clamped. A suitable cable is included, but it is still based on Micro-USB to USB-A.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy YHE Doctor Pro blood pressure monitor?

The smartwatch for measuring blood pressure consistently sounds exciting. Of course, the decisive factor is how well the measurements actually perform and, above all, how useful the app is. Huawei showed the way and delivers good measurement results.

With us, the blood pressure measurements on 2 out of 3 test persons performed well, on the tattooed, thin female wrist only with a lot of adjustment of the position. The results were consistently usable. Likewise the view of the pulse. But we’ll take a closer look at everything else in the coming weeks.