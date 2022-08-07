Sichuan Online reporter Bian Yu Yu Rubo

On August 5th, China’s first mecha hard sci-fi blockbuster “Tomorrow’s War” was officially released. The play is directed by Wu Xuanhui, with Gu Tianle as the director, and Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun, and Carina Lau starring. With high-burning action pictures, sophisticated special effects scenes, and a novel type of mecha sci-fi, “Tomorrow’s War” is an innovative attempt by the Chinese film industry, and will present a different bright color of Chinese sci-fi.

It is understood that “Tomorrow’s War” tells the story of the deteriorating environment of the future world. Human beings can survive in the “sky screen” protective cover built, but unexpectedly a meteorite fell to the earth and brought extremely lethal alien creatures. Faced with the sudden change, Tai Lai, played by Gu Tianle, leads the future soldiers to prepare and resist with all their strength.

The human mecha armaments that have appeared in the film are the most eye-catching: the air battleship “Giant Whale”, the escort aircraft “Flying Fish”, the mechanical beast “Qianqi”, the heavy killer “Xingtian”… The complex mechanical design is on the big screen Shows a rich, fine-grained detail. In order to ensure the effect of the film, create a more realistic scene, and bring a shocking visual experience to the audience, the main creative team revealed that “The Battle of Tomorrow” took nearly 10 years from the preliminary preparation to the post-production completion. Pure metal to create wearable mecha.

In addition to the intense and exciting mechanical aesthetics that attract attention, there are also unique Chinese romantic settings in “Tomorrow’s War”. Traditional culture and future technology are combined. The rebirth played by Liu Qingyun in the film repeatedly expresses that “the ending is written by ourselves”, which reflects the tenacity and unyielding quality of the Chinese people, shows the feelings of family and country, and also shows people’s exploration and awe of scientific and technological progress, and their worries and hopes for the future.

In addition to starring, in this film, Gu Tianle also served as the director of the film. Regarding the ending of Pandora in the film, Gu Tianle admitted that in the process of script creation, he struggled and contradicted. And the final setting that Pandora can improve the air can be said to be a reflection of the original intention of the film’s creation. “I hope everyone can take good care of the current earth and pay attention to environmental protection after watching the movie.”

Gu Tianle introduced that he has always liked science fiction films since he was a child, and it has been his ten-year dream to use his team to complete a Chinese science fiction film. As his dream work, he devoted all his love for science fiction to “Tomorrow’s War”, and hoped that “Tomorrow’s War” can allow more audiences to enter the theater and experience the unique charm of Chinese science fiction; This attempt will encourage more and more new generation of Chinese filmmakers to move forward and bring more excellent Chinese science fiction works to the world.

(Photo provided by the film party)