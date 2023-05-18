Home » Guagliardo denied a provincial teacher strike in Neuquén, after allegations of abuse in gardens
Guagliardo denied a provincial teacher strike in Neuquén, after allegations of abuse in gardens

Guagliardo denied a provincial teacher strike in Neuquén, after allegations of abuse in gardens

After numerous complaints for sexual abuse in three gardens children of Neuquén, the capital section of the teachers’ union ATEN announced a strike with mobilization for this Friday the 19th, however it did not take many hours for the provincial leadership of the same union to publicly deny the measure.

The provincial representation in the voice of Marcelo Guagliardo, discredited the step called by the leadership of Angélica Lagunas. “Tomorrow, Friday, there is NO Aten strike,” reads a statement that was released on Thursday afternoon.

«The dissemination of a union action resolved by the Multicolor leadership of the capital section outside the organic of our organization, we inform that tomorrow, Friday, ATEN has no measure of force. ATEN has no unemployment», expresses an official statement.

According to the foregoing, the announced strike was not contemplated or endorsed by the plenary session of general secretaries that took place urgently on Wednesdays, in view of the aberrational events denounced by the families of gardens 23, 32 and 47.

for driving Guagliardo, the measure called by Angélica Lagunas is an “expression of a minority sector” that “attempts against the unity of ATEN.”


