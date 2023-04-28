Guangxi Symphony Orchestra played “Road to the Sea” Bagui New Symphony in Beijing-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

On the evening of April 21, the Guangxi Symphony Orchestra joined hands with international Chinese conductor Tang Muhai, together with tenor Xue Haoyin, soprano Mao Yihan, suona player Zhang Qianyuan and young singers from Guangxi, with “Xiang Hai” With the theme of “Celebrating March 3 Bagui New Symphony”, a concert with a strong Zhuang style was staged in the Concert Hall of the National Center for the Performing Arts. joy.

The concert was sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A total of six Guangxi-style musical works were performed. A symphonic sound painting “Imagination of Guangxi” opened the prelude to the concert. The work centered on the landscape of Guilin, which is “the best in the world“, and incorporated the elements of folk music mainly from the Zhuang nationality, interpreting the mountains, waters, people, and culture of Guangxi. beauty of. Subsequently, the symphony and Guangxi’s characteristic national musical instruments combined with vocal music, presented to the audience “Spring Warm Blossoms on March 3rd” expressing the festive atmosphere of the March 3rd festival, and “Stars Accompanied by the Moon” adapted from traditional Zhuang folk songs. An orchestral piece “Huashan Gechao” shows the singing and dancing of the people of Guangxi, the colorful life scenes and the joyful feelings of happiness. Symphonic Fantasia “Song Fairy Sanjie Liu” shaped the artistic image of Sanjie Liu who combines truth, kindness and beauty. The symphonic suite “Road to the Sea” composed by Li Shaosheng, one of the representative young composers in contemporary China, the resident composer of China Symphony Orchestra and Guangxi Symphony Orchestra, and the lyrics of Hong Kong lyricist Ye Jingtong will be premiered as the finale of the concert. This is a new symphony work created by the Guangxi Symphony Orchestra closely following the 10th anniversary of the “Belt and Road Initiative”.

This concert is also one of the series performances of the NCPA’s key art brand “China Symphony Spring”. The theme of this year’s “Spring of Chinese Symphony” is “Clarion of the New Era”. During the one-month period, 16 symphony orchestras and 15 conductors from all over the country brought 21 wonderful performances.

