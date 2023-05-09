Home » Gui Yalei Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement Blockbuster | Fauvism Chiba Rose_TOM News
Gui Yalei Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement Blockbuster | Fauvism Chiba Rose_TOM News

Recently, the high-end art lifestyle brand The Beast released the 2023 Mother’s Day themed blockbuster “Every Mom Likes Flowers”.In the film, the actor Gui Yalei, who has been away from the screen for a long time, made a tender appearance, shared her daily life with her children in the film, and also brought a new season of Beast Mother’s Day limited new products.

Gui Yalei appeared in The Fauvism Mother’s Day blockbuster, bringing a warm story


Gui Yalei, an old drama player, appeared in The Beast’s 2023 Mother’s Day blockbuster, sharing her daily life with her children.On the day of shooting, Gui Yalei appeared in an elegant dress, wearing a silk scarf and pearl earrings, with outstanding elegance and excellent mental state. In the film, she shared with everyone the daily life of an ordinary mother—chattering with her daughters, cooking three meals a day, and showing off her skills in rolling dough and making buns and her talent in flower arranging. She also received Brutalist Mother’s Day flowers and cards from her daughter. In fact, every mother likes it, and every flower carries blessings and concerns. May every mother in the world be happy and smile like flowers.


The Beast releases new products limited to Mother’s Day 2023, the “Chiba Rose Garden” that brings infinite happiness


This Mother’s Day, The Beast followed the consistent theme of “every mother likes flowers” and used it as design inspiration to bring a Chiba rose garden with infinite beauty and happiness to mothers.The Beast “sealed” the aroma of this garden in a limited edition Chiba rose diffuser, a limited sachet gift box, and a personal care gift box; it also printed the pattern of this garden on the silk pajamas and silk pajamas that mothers love The lush scene of this garden is engraved on the bone china afternoon tea set and mug, so that mothers will love it more and more.

The most anticipated limited product of The Beast Mother’s Day flower art, this time launched hand-held flower boxes, flower baskets, and bouquets. The prosperous and enthusiastic flowers make mother’s smile even brighter.


