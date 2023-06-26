Guoman “Cang Yuan Tu” officially launched ingenious production and ushered in a double harvest of word-of-mouth enthusiasm_TOM News

Recently, jointly produced by Youku and Angel Culture, and produced by Shenman Culture, the animation “Cang Yuan Tu” adapted from the novel of the same name by Qidian writer “I Eat Tomatoes” was officially launched on Youku Video. From now on, the animation will be broadcast every week Broadcast on time at 10:00 on Thursday. “Cang Yuan Tu” has won the love and affirmation of many fans of the original book and Chinese comics as soon as it was broadcast online by virtue of its highly restored original plot and excellent picture production.

Intensive cultivation and movie-level texture picture won the recognition of fans

The animation “Cang Yuan Tu” tells the story of the protagonist, Meng Chuan, the eldest son of Meng in Dongning Prefecture. After witnessing the chaos of the monster clan, the death of his relatives, and the massacre of the people, he started the road of practice with the memory of hatred, and finally became a hero on the backbone of the human race. one. As the tenth novel of “I Eat Tomatoes”, the original “Cang Yuan Tu” has attracted a large number of readers at home and abroad with its exciting storyline and meticulous writing style. Therefore, the animation of “Cang Yuan Tu” has been expected by many fans at the beginning of its production. Today, after careful polishing by the production team, the animation “Cang Yuan Tu” has finally officially logged on Youku to meet the audience.

The original book “Cang Yuan Tu” depicts a fantasy world in which the human race and the monster race confront each other, with the high-quality content of the original book as the cornerstone. The animation “Cang Yuan Tu” not only retains the wonderful plot of the original work, but also magnifies the elements of the giant monster of the country. The image presentation of the lens and the production of the characters are also painstaking efforts.

As the first batch of works in China that use the full-process rendering technology of Unreal Engine 5, “Cang Yuan Tu” pays more attention to the meticulousness and delicacy of the animation presentation when making characters, especially in the depiction of the monster clan, which combines the powerful and ferocious monster clan It is vividly displayed, and the national style giant monster is full of visual impact. Before the broadcast started, the official released several 3D scene clips, and some fans expressed that they were “looking forward to it” for the animation.

Judging from the content of the currently broadcast plot, the animation “Cang Yuan Tu” has successfully converted the text of the original work into a video, with beautiful, realistic and highly textured shots, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the stunning scenery of Dongning Mansion. After watching the broadcast, some fans said, “This picture is almost at the level of a movie”, “It feels a bit good-looking.” In addition to affirming the beautiful picture, more fans expressed their love for being able to see “Cang Yuan “Picture” animation satisfaction, “finally waited”, “full satisfaction”.

Demon Slaying Journey started broadcasting, and the boom and blood were on the list to win word-of-mouth and popularity. Double harvest

As an important masterpiece of Youku’s layout of the new national style animation, the animation “Cang Yuan Tu” is not only produced with advanced technology, but also deeply cultivated in the publicity and distribution lineup. Multiple resource coverage spares no effort to make “Cang Yuan Tu” grab the attention of fans and grab the original work fans and anime fans.

When “Cang Yuan Tu” was launched on Youku Video, it covered 26+ APP opening pages including Himalaya and Qidian Reading online, breaking the circle and penetrating to attract more users’ attention to animation.In addition to Youku’s official announcement of the broadcast launch information, “I Eat Tomatoes”, the original author of “Cang Yuan Tu”, also spontaneously became an animation platform, and voiced for the animation launch on platforms such as Douban and Hupu. In addition to the official and the author, “Cang Yuan Tu”, as a hot-blooded fantasy IP, has a large number of loyal fans. Therefore, after the animation was launched, fans “sought votes” for their favorite animation from the bottom of their hearts.

With the original author’s voice platform for the animation and the fans’ “tap water”‘s love and recognition for the animation, “Cang Yuan Tu” has been successfully posted on Weibo, Douyin, Kuaishou, and Youku in less than a day after it was launched. . The strong heat of IP.

On the track of adapting Chinese comics, Youku continues to inherit classic culture in an innovative way, accumulate fantasy IP in the form of animation and language that young people like, and is committed to using ingenuity to produce Chinese comics that present more high-quality content to fans.In the upcoming summer vacation, in addition to “Cang Yuan Tu”, Youku has also carefully prepared “Zhenyang Martial God”, “Dark River”, “Ice and Fire Magic Kitchen 2”, “The Emperor of the World“, “Dragon Age”, “My Apprentices Are Big Brothers” The villain has a total of 7 high-quality Chinese manga, which will explode this summer. At the same time, the top Japanese manga “The New Chapter of Realm: Farewell Tan Chapter” will also be hit hard.

It is believed that with the double blessing of high-quality content + ingenious production, “Cang Yuan Tu”, which focuses on the differentiated theme of national-style giant monsters, may become a dark horse in the summer anime archives, bringing a new wave of popularity and influence to Youku. Follow the Youku video from now on, every Thursday at 10:00 to go on the bloody journey of demon slaying! Watch the new national style, go to Youku anime!

