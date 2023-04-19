Hangzhou International Music Festival ushers in a small climax Ye Xiaogang’s Chinese works world premiere Capuzon cello gorgeously played-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou International Music Festival ushered in a small climax Ye Xiaogang’s Chinese works world premiere Capuçon cello played gorgeously

Since the opening of the Hangzhou International Music Festival on April 11, the performances of the Hangzhou International Music Festival have gradually entered a fever pitch. Listen enough late. On April 18th, two concerts spanning Chinese and Western time and space brought a fiery little climax – the grand opera house staged a special performance of Chinese music works: “The Ginkgo that Disappeared” – Ye Xiaogang Symphonic Works Concert And the world premiere of “Jade Guanyin Capriccio”; the exquisite concert hall is the cello solo concert of French cellist Gautier Capuçon and pianist Jérôme Duclos.

Chinese Story + World Symphony

“The Disappearing Ginkgo” – Symphonic Works Concert by Ye Xiaogang presented by Yang Yang, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, presents three works composed by the famous composer Ye Xiaogang: “The Disappearing Ginkgo” for orchestra, “The Disappearing Ginkgo” for violin Concerto “Jade Guanyin Capriccio” and opera “Ode to Farewell” without words.

The concert opened with “The Ginkgo that Disappeared” – for the band (Opus 92). Subsequently, under the command of Yang Yang, violinist Li Yuhe and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra presented the world premiere of “Jade Guanyin Capriccio”. Under the interpretation of Li Yuhe and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, this brand-new work vividly presented the emotions and stories contained in the melody and won warm applause from the audience. In the second half, the opera “Farewell” without words (Op. 61 B) was performed. The non-word version of “Farewell” retains the titles of the four acts of the original opera “Encounter”, “Acceptance”, “Wandering” and “Farewell” as four movements. Pipa player Yu Yuanchun, flute player Chen Hongxuan, Jinghu player Song Xianhui and Drummer Xie Guangrong of traditional opera percussion, Wang Qingrong of big gong, Cao Rongping of cymbal, Chen Shumin of small gong and other performers of national musical instruments, together with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, integrated Chinese culture with Western symphony, delivering unique musical expression and Artistic interpretation, let the world hear Chinese stories, let Chinese stories move the world.

Classical Essence + Pop Drinks

Compared with the Chinese feast in the opera house, it is a classic and exquisite drink in the concert hall. As one of the most acclaimed cellists today, Gautier Capuçon is known for his superb technique and profound artistic accomplishment. At the opening concert of the first Hangzhou International Music Festival in 2017, Capuçon played Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor (Op. 104) as the prelude to the event. After 6 years, Capuçon came to the stage of Hangzhou International Music Festival again, with Rachmaninoff’s Cello and Piano Sonata in G Minor (Op.19) and a series of film music and classic song adaptations, in the elegant Hemingzhong opened a new chapter of foreign music exchanges in the entire Yangtze River Delta region.

At the concert site, Capuçon and the pianist Duclos tacitly resonated, affectionately interpreting the romantic atmosphere, passionate emotions, changing melodies and dramatic tension in Rachmaninoff’s works… bringing Hangzhou music fans The voice of the long-lost world came. In the second half of the concert, “Singin’ in the Rain”, “Over the Rainbow”, the theme song of “Schindler’s List” and “La Vie en Rose” were adapted from familiar film music and classic songs. Capucon’s piano sound is sometimes bright and cheerful, sometimes deep and continuous, sometimes passionate, sometimes elegant and tactful, accompanied by Duclos’s shining piano sound, allowing the audience to experience the beauty and joy of music in the melody full of pictures. Enjoy the artistic charm brought by the international music event.