Source title: Hansi Sisi won the Best Actor Award at the Dubai International Film Festival for “Daily Observation”

It is understood that “Daily, Observation” (OBSERVATION) was invited to be shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 2022 Dubai International Film Festival, nominated for four awards: best film, best director, best actor, and best editing. The role of “Old Zhang” won the honor of best actor, and the film also won the best editing award. After ten years of hard work, Hansi Sisi’s first “Best Actor” The film tells the story of three foreign employees of a well-known domestic company living together in a staff dormitory. Due to the sudden outbreak of the epidemic in South America and the strict control of the domestic epidemic prevention policy, the three employees were trapped in Peru, and a series of stories happened. The film adopts a pseudo-documentary shooting method, and the entire room is fully enclosed, integrating the story with life. The actions and dialogues of the characters are all improvised. This shooting method is very challenging for the actors, requiring all performance traces to be removed, and the pursuit of real life to be natural . Hansi Sisi said that after the film was finished, he posted a circle of friends: I may have dedicated my best performance. Unexpectedly, the prophecy came true, and the role of Lao Zhang also became his first best actor. This award is a great affirmation for him, and it is also an encouragement for him to practice for nearly ten years. “Daily Observation” has been shortlisted in several international film festivals and is favored See also Stüssy 2022 latest autumn series Lookbook officially debut According to the director of the film, Han Zeqian, the film has been shortlisted for the main competition units of several film festivals, and has gained a good screening effect and reputation. Filmmaker”. Awards: Best Young Director, Amsterdam International Film Festival Best Editing Award at Dubai International Film Festival Shortlisted: Buenos Aires International Film Festival main competition unit The main competition unit of Sydney International Film Festival, Australia Main competition unit of Amsterdam International Film Festival Starring in multiple movies in 2022 Han Si Si Si starts again Han Sisi said frankly that the film and television industry has been relatively sluggish in the past few years, but he insisted on his film pursuit. Although he was banned for a period of time this year, he still made many films. Feature films include “Baked Porcelain”, “Masterpiece of the Starry Sky”, and “Outsider”, and short films include “Mountain Forest”, “Lucky”, “Today’s Typhoon Level 5-6”, etc. He hopes that every movie he acts in can be called a “good work”. I believe that with the blessing of the title of “Best Actor”, Hansi Sisi will definitely be able to create better roles.

It is understood that “Daily, Observation” (OBSERVATION) was invited to be shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 2022 Dubai International Film Festival, nominated for four awards: best film, best director, best actor, and best editing. The role of “Old Zhang” won the honor of best actor, and the film also won the best editing award.

After ten years of hard work, Hansi Sisi’s first “Best Actor”

The film tells the story of three foreign employees of a well-known domestic company living together in a staff dormitory. Due to the sudden outbreak of the epidemic in South America and the strict control of the domestic epidemic prevention policy, the three employees were trapped in Peru, and a series of stories happened.

The film adopts a pseudo-documentary shooting method, and the entire room is fully enclosed, integrating the story with life. The actions and dialogues of the characters are all improvised. This shooting method is very challenging for the actors, requiring all performance traces to be removed, and the pursuit of real life to be natural .

Hansi Sisi said that after the film was finished, he posted a circle of friends: I may have dedicated my best performance. Unexpectedly, the prophecy came true, and the role of Lao Zhang also became his first best actor.

This award is a great affirmation for him, and it is also an encouragement for him to practice for nearly ten years.

“Daily Observation” has been shortlisted in several international film festivals and is favored

According to the director of the film, Han Zeqian, the film has been shortlisted for the main competition units of several film festivals, and has gained a good screening effect and reputation. Filmmaker”.

Awards:

Best Young Director, Amsterdam International Film Festival

Best Editing Award at Dubai International Film Festival

Shortlisted:

Buenos Aires International Film Festival main competition unit

The main competition unit of Sydney International Film Festival, Australia

Main competition unit of Amsterdam International Film Festival

Starring in multiple movies in 2022 Han Si Si Si starts again

Han Sisi said frankly that the film and television industry has been relatively sluggish in the past few years, but he insisted on his film pursuit. Although he was banned for a period of time this year, he still made many films. Feature films include “Baked Porcelain”, “Masterpiece of the Starry Sky”, and “Outsider”, and short films include “Mountain Forest”, “Lucky”, “Today’s Typhoon Level 5 to 6”, etc.

He hopes that every movie he acts in can be called a “good work”. I believe that with the blessing of the title of “Best Actor”, Hansi Sisi will definitely be able to create better roles.