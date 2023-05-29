He deceived children and abused them at home: he will continue to be detained

The Investigative Prosecutor of the city of Laboulaye ordered the preventive detention of a 70-year-old man accused of having committed crimes against sexual integrity against two brothers under the age of 10.

As reported by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), the events were committed between March 2022 and March 30, 2023, on occasions in which the children, neighbors of the accused, were playing in the vicinity of their home.

“In this context, the defendant invited the children to enter the house with the excuse of lending them the cell phone, letting them watch television or giving them money, opportunities in which he violated the sexual integrity of the infants, including acts of access carnal “, it was indicated from the MPF.

The judicial proceedings in the prosecutor’s office were initiated by a call to the emergency line made by the mother of the children, precisely, on March 30.

The woman reported that one of them had told her what had happened.

After collecting various pieces of evidence, the arrest of the suspect was ordered that same day.

The investigation continued and focused, among other measures, on the reports of the children through the Gesell Chamber system, in view of their young age, the psychological expertise and medical reports, among other elements incorporated into the process that corroborated the reported facts.

Now, given the seriousness of the facts and to avoid procedural risks, it was ordered that he continue to be detained.