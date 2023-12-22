Here are the 10 gifts to put under the Christmas tree for motorists

MILAN – After the rush to find the perfect decoration for the home, the hunt begins for gifts to decorate and put under the tree. In the list of gifts, there are always many tastes to satisfy and when it comes to a friend, boyfriend or relative who is a car enthusiast, there are countless objects that can be purchased.

In this regard, we help you with our selection of accessories.

1: Ooono co-driver

Distracted driving is the cause of 30% of road accidents in Europe. Ooono has put on the market the small and economical device, which allows you to maintain concentration behind the wheel and be alerted through an optical and sound signal when a potential danger or a speed detector is approaching. Its cost is 49.95 euros.

2: Intelligent and automatic charger from Bosch

One gift that has ended up being a must-have on the list of must-have accessories for drivers is the Bosch Smart Automatic Battery Charger. It is compatible with all car, motorcycle, quad, camper and van batteries. Keeps 12v and 6v batteries charged. You can also buy it online for 64.68 euros.

3: Lustratouch di FRA-BER

For those who are obsessed with sparkling bodywork, the innovative three-in-one product Lustratouch by FRA-BER is a thought to put under the tree. Wax, polish and protectant in a single product capable of making liveries shine with a shine of more than 30%. Furthermore, the high water repellency significantly increases the effect of the wax as well as preserving the plastics and aluminum parts of the bodywork. To purchase it, just google the dedicated site, it costs 11.95 euros.

4: Einhell cordless vacuum cleaner

The cordless vacuum cleaner is another accessory coveted by those who love to always have perfectly clean interiors. The TE-HV 18/06 Li-Solo model, complete with all the essential accessories to keep the car in order, costs 80.72 euros.

5: Full Seat Trunk Organizer from Norauto

There is a solution to always have your trunk tidy and Norauto offers it with the practical organizer. This features pockets for storing small items while traveling; It has a pocket designed with specific measurements to hold a 5-liter bottle, such as oil, antifreeze or windshield washer fluid. You can buy it online or at single-brand stores, at the price of 19.95 euros.

6: Bep’s seat cushion

Goodbye to coins, wires, cell phones and other things that get stuck in the cracks between the seat rail and the upholstery, the Bep’s object blocking cushion will take care of it. The filler is available on the dedicated website, at a cost of 3.19 euros.

7: Millefiori aroma diffuser

A gift for the motorist who pays attention to perfumes is the Millefiori aroma diffuser. Each car air freshener includes an external cover characterized by different finishes depending on the model and an internal perfumed part and can be positioned on the car’s ventilation vents. The price is 12.90 euros.

8: BMW M Motorsport thermal travel mug

On-the-go coffee lovers should never miss the thermal mug. BMW offers its in stainless steel, at a cost of 38 euros.

9: Tire compressor from Osram

Having it always stored in a corner of the trunk makes us travel more peacefully: it is the Osram Tyreinflate 200 analogue air compressor. This is capable of inflating a 13″ tire in a maximum of 4.5 minutes. Its price is 26.90 euros.

10: North Sails MC20 Cielo Baseball Hat by Maserati

The hat is never missing from the list of gifts for “petrolheads”, above all it is one of the best-selling gifts at this time of year. From the collaboration between North Sails and Maserati the baseball model arrives on the market. You can find it on the brand’s dedicated shop, at a cost of 46 euros.

Share this: Facebook

X

