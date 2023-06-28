HERMÈS Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Men’s Collection | Hypebeast

HERMÈS officially released the 2024 spring and summer men’s wear series, interpreting architectural aesthetics through clothing. The sun is dense and light, and the hollow fabric is full of ingenuity. The series collides and interweaves with each other through novel tailoring, intimate textures, subtle colors, bold superimposition, and avant-garde silhouettes, showing the new fashion of men’s wear. Clothes reflect the figure, and the silhouette is vivid and flexible. Slightly elongated jackets and slim-fit trousers wrap lightly around the body, parasol-striped technical pullovers and beach coats evoke summer adventures, and chic round-shouldered tailored jackets are paired with rolled trousers. Light and shadow play and chase in the show space, outline graceful patterns, or caress the skin and wear double-sided leather clothing; The stark contrast between technical fabrics and cashmere materials. In addition, technical fabrics leap into the summer iridescent tone; the mosaics of the Fubao Avenue 24 main store are transformed into hollow patterns, the stitching is harmoniously integrated into the body, the slanted pockets depict unique brushstrokes, and the crocheting process leisurely embeds the leather into the mesh knitting .

