Listen to the audio version of the article

Born in Bologna over thirty years ago by the initiative of seven entrepreneurs, it has grown steadily becoming an example of excellence of the great Italian artisan tradition. Today Rilievi Group, leader in the high-end embroidery sectors for important brands, has entered the orbit of Holding Industriale (Hind), through the subsidiary Holding Moda, established in 2018, which already owns nine investee companies: from Albachiara (clothing woman) to Gab (leather goods) to get to Valmor (footwear).

The operation will make it possible to invest in innovation, including digitization of production processes, sustainability and traceability, thanks to the enhancement of Alkenium, a start-up founded last year to support the cutting-edge projects of the Rilievi Group. «This acquisition represents for us a new frontier in the diversification and integration strategy of our offer – says Claudio Rovere, founder and president of Hind -. We enter the world of special processing with a synergistic project consistent with our long-term industrial vision to promote the development of realities that constitute the excellence of Made in Italy ».

Rilievi rotates in the galaxy of luxury, both in Italy and abroad. The result of a training and support program for entrepreneurship promoted in Bologna by the Cna, it has always made innovation the main lever of development, becoming a point of reference for major Italian and foreign brands and stylists. Development that led her to open a production and creative office in Mumbai, India, and a commercial branch in New York in the USA. And to reach, with 200 employees, an aggregate turnover of 12 million euros.

Alkenium is his latest creation, an innovation locomotive to support the growth path in the name of sustainability and technological avant-gardes. “By joining Holding Moda – explains Michele Galliano, CEO of the Bolognese group – we will give Rilievi a new and significant acceleration, relying on the experience and the pool of skills of a solid group of reference in the sector, with which we share values ​​and philosophy ».

Hind, which has its headquarters in Turin, is a holding company that invests in the sectors of excellence of Italian manufacturing, organized into five subholdings, from fashion to food & beverage, from spare parts for the automotive sector to robotics. Holding Moda has become a pole, with 176 million turnover and 700 employees, present in all segments of the supply chain. With the acquisition, the current top management of Rilievi Group and Alkenium – in addition to Michele Galliano, Simona Finelli and Stefania Marocchi – will be joined by Giulio Guasco, managing director of the Hind’s subsidiary. “We chose Rilievi – explains Guasco – for the quality of its workmanship, the continuous search for improvement and the attention it places on the needs of customers in the world of luxury”.