Listen to the audio version of the article

The Made in Italy subcontractor pole created by Holding Industriale (Hind) to serve the major fashion brands is enriched with special processes – such as digital printing and screen printing. The Turin-based investment company based in Tuscany has just acquired, through the subsidiary Holding Moda, 60% of a small Arezzo company, Seriscreen di Pian di Scò, with an eight million turnover in 2021 with 50 employees, active precisely in digital printing on leather and coated fabrics and in screen printing on fabrics, with customizable technological solutions for the world of footwear and accessories. Seriscreen has recognized leadership in its niche and works for many luxury brands.

This is the tenth acquisition of Holding Moda since 2018, when the innovative project of aggregation of producers specialized in the various links of the supply chain was launched, which also includes Uno Maglia (jersey manufacturing), Alex & Co. (leather clothing) , Rbs (outerwear), Albachiara (women’s light clothing), Gab (leather goods), Project Officina Creativa (denim), Valmor (footwear), Famar (men’s-women’s clothing) and Rilievi (embellishment and embroidery), acquired a few weeks ago. The pro-forma consolidated turnover of Holding Moda at the end of 2022 is 185 million euros with approximately 760 employees.

Seriscreen, born in 1982, until now was headed by Gianluca Matassini and Matteo Mori who will remain to work in the company and will be supported in the strategy and management by Giulio Guasco, CEO of Holding Moda. «The acquisition of Seriscreen is part of the project for the enhancement of Made in Italy excellence promoted by Holding Industriale – says Claudio Rovere, founder and president of Hind -. Thanks to Seriscreen, Holding Moda reaches the symbolic quota of ten investee companies – adds Guasco – all expressions of the highest quality for the luxury segment, with which we interface with an increasingly solid and diversified offer ».

The entry into Holding Moda will instill in Seriscreen «a new impulse – according to Gianluca Matassini and Matteo Mori – and will give life to new skills, essential elements to strengthen the collaboration with the great luxury brands and create further growth opportunities».