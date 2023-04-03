On Taobao, can there be tens of millions of viewers in a live broadcast room that does not sell goods?

On the evening of April 1st, Hong Kong’s Hung Hom Stadium held a Leslie Cheung commemorative concert. Taobao Live, as the exclusive online live broadcast platform in the Mainland, attracted tens of millions of fans to watch it online. Not only did the live broadcast room without goods appear unobtrusive on Taobao, but the average viewing time was 2-3 times that of the live broadcast with goods at the same time. The number of real-time online users once rushed to the top of the day.

The two-hour concert live broadcast climaxed with the appearance of heavyweight guests such as Tan Yaowen and Leo Ku. The comment area in the live broadcast room has also become a message board for fans to express their thoughts on their brother, and the comments of “I miss my brother” are constantly swiping the screen. After the concert, some netizens did not leave the live broadcast room for a long time. Someone commented: “This is the best live broadcast I’ve seen on Taobao.”

Whether it is the high-definition live broadcast quality, or the exclusive special effects of thousands of people flying paper cranes, the live broadcast of this concert has achieved the ultimate sense of experience. In the past, few people may have imagined that they would watch a two-hour concert live on Taobao. This kind of high-quality content is Taobao Live’s brand new attempt in contentization.

In recent years, the live broadcast industry has entered the “new content era”. Taobao live broadcast is also changing from transaction to “transaction + content” dual drive. Among them are not only content-oriented concerts, but also situational live broadcasts that combine content and goods.

At the beginning of March, TVB took the lead in moving the live broadcast room with goods into the set, bringing a Hong Kong drama-style live broadcast with feelings. The first Cantonese live broadcast attracted 3.2 million onlookers, and the sales volume exceeded 23.5 million, which aroused market attention. TVB’s share price has soared for several consecutive days, setting a record for the largest increase in history. TVB, which has tasted the sweetness, even used the filming cabin of “Crossing the Sky” as the second live broadcast room. Three TVB actors became the captain and the flight attendant respectively, and even the screen on the background board played “Climbing the Sky” continuously. ” video clip. The result once again exceeded everyone’s expectations, with a total of 6.9 million views and 73.2 million yuan in goods.

“The shopping experience of the whole live broadcast is like watching a drama.” Many people stayed in the live broadcast room for hours and still couldn’t get enough of it, unknowingly placed a lot of orders. The success of TVB’s betting content has also attracted other anchors who bring goods. On the evening of March 31, Luo Yonghao even sold satellites in the Taobao live broadcast room. .

In addition to the fun and fun of the head live broadcast room, more and more content-oriented ordinary people can be found on Taobao. “Napoleon”, who loves to play the piano in the fields, is called “Country Jay Chou” on Taobao. His live broadcast easily surpassed 10,000 viewers, and fans anxiously left messages urging, “Quickly link, I will sell whatever you sell Buy.” Statistics show that since the Spring Festival, there have been hundreds of thousands of such expert content live broadcast rooms.

Judging from the recent results, Taobao’s contentization process undoubtedly far exceeds industry expectations. As a national e-commerce platform, Taobao’s solid consumer minds create unique content scenarios for content creators, which may have more room for imagination than traditional content traffic platforms. Senior industry insiders believe that Taobao, which has the reputation of “omnipotent”, has hundreds of millions of commodities, and these rich and interesting commodities are themselves a treasure trove of content.