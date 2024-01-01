Horoscope for Monday, January 1, 2024: What the Stars Have in Store for ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO, VIRGO and More

Horoscope for Monday, January 1, 2024

Find out what the stars have in store for you in love, money, and work, according to the signs of the zodiac. As usual, we share below today’s horoscope for each zodiac sign.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Work and business: end of a stage; a partnership with the least imagined person will be affirmed. Love: will show strong seduction and will be rewarded with tenderness; The feelings will grow.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Work and business: favorable for the return of money, both what you requested or what you are owed. Love: it will not be a good idea to exaggerate a certain possessiveness; the relationship may be affected.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Work and business: possibility of expenses that will exceed the usual; will act with caution. Love: Expectations will skyrocket when the person you are attracted to begins to get closer.

CANCER (June 22-July 23)

Work and business: you will no longer stay safe in your shell and put your energy into material progress. Love: news will arrive that gives you complete joy and fills you with enthusiasm for the future.

LEO (July 24-Aug. 23)

Work and business: there will be signs that announce an approaching crisis. Protect what is valuable. Love: You will avoid relationship problems if you stop communicating confusing signals.

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Work and business: the need to make dreams come true will be a priority. A new course will emerge. Love: you will find the soul mate who interprets feelings without having to speak.

LIBRA (September 24-October 22)

Work and business: pending issues will hinder the start of business, but you will resolve them. Love: an ex-partner could add some discord to the relationship, but it won’t happen.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 22)

Work and business: actions of some rivals will try to displace one of your projects. Love: your inner strength will make your charm seem irresistible on a date.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Work and business: if you work for your ideas, you will break down barriers that rivals put in front of you. Love: someone who shares your time will confess feelings of great love.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

Work and business: it will encourage new businesses that will allow high profits. Love: things will turn favorable if you avoid mixing romance and money.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February 19)

Work and business: you will be brilliant in business or work; you will get great success. Love: everything will be marked by the harmony achieved; They will surprise you with a gift.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Work and business: you will want to ignore demands from your environment but one of them will be intelligent. Love: a blissful harmony based on sweet and warm intimacy will flourish.

IF YOUR BIRTHDAY IS TODAY, YOU ARE A PERSON: LITTLE TOLERANCE WITH FOOLISH WHIMES OR EXTRAVAGANCIES OF OTHERS.

