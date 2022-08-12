Original title: Hot Toys “Black Panther” Black Panther (Original Suit) 1:6 Action Figure

The sci-fi action “Black Panther” produced by Marvel Pictures first landed on the big screen in 2018 and received numerous praises, and the box office results were quite bright. The sequel “Black Panther 2: Long Live Wakanda” is also in hot production. In addition to further exploring the unknown “undersea world” of the Marvel universe, director Ryan Coogler said: “Chad Vic Boseman’s spirit, passion, talent, pride, culture, and impact on the industry will always be felt, and we put our love for Chadwick Boseman into this film.” Hot Toys (www.hottoys.com.cn) today launched the Eternal Legend ─ “Black Panther” Black Panther (Yuanzu Battlesuit) 1:6 scale collectible doll, Wakanda forever!

Hot Toys Referred to the early days of the movie “Black Panther”, T’Challa returned to his hometown of Wakanda to prepare to inherit the throne. When he met Mbaku, the leader of the Jabari tribe, he was wearing a 1:6 scale collection doll. , the new body is about 31.5cm high and has more than 32 flexible joints. Compared with the first black panther doll body, it focuses on improving the muscle lines of the doll’s chest, waist and thighs, so that the black and silver body is tight-fitting. The doll body lines of the battle clothes are more beautiful. A bodysuit made of stretch fabric with intricate details treated with a multi-layered glue-patterning technique for a textured finish. The doll’s neck, elbows, waist and feet are also decorated with silver imitation claw stripes, all of which are based on the setting of the battle suit and added the metal elements of vibrating gold as details, which perfectly restores the whole set of high-tech black panther tight-fitting battle. Clothes.

In addition, the whole black panther-shaped helmet is carefully carved, the lines and textures on the surface of the helmet are clearly presented, and the silver details are painted to make the facial contour of the character more three-dimensional; at the same time, there is a reference to Chadwick Bosch. Man’s facial contour, specially created 1:6 scale wax figure head sculpture, pays tribute to the eternal king with extremely high precision and restoration. The doll is also equipped with a spear, a black panther mask (which can be worn on the black panther head carving), a Wakanda national shield and a variety of different dynamic black panther-specific sharp claw palms for players to replace. A number of attack forms, showing the momentum of the king!

“Black Panther” Black Panther (Yuanzu Battlesuit) 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure Features:

-Meticulously built on the basis of the movie “Black Panther”, and highly restores the shape design of the Black Panther

– 1 new painting highly resembling the real T’Challa head sculpture, which highly restores the facial contours and expressions of actor Chadwick Boseman in the film

– 1 replaceable masked panther head

-Like a true-to-life paint technique to accentuate its skin texture

-About 31.5cm high

– Newly created 30 movable joint muscle body

-7 replaceable palms including:

-1 pair of fists

– 1 pair of relaxed claw palms

-1 pair of attacking claw palms

– 1 right hand holding the spear

-Each head sculpt is painted by hand

Clothing style:

– 1 new tailored black panther suit with silver accessories

arms:

-1 shield

-1 short spear

Accessories:

– 1 black panther mask (can be worn to the head carving)

-Specially designed movie platform with movie logo and character name tags

Product Code: MMS671

