Home Entertainment How rigorous is astronaut training?Nie Haisheng takes us to reveal the mystery – Video – CGTN
Entertainment

How rigorous is astronaut training?Nie Haisheng takes us to reveal the mystery – Video – CGTN

by admin
How rigorous is astronaut training?Nie Haisheng takes us to reveal the mystery – Video – CGTN

Original title: How strict is astronaut training?Nie Haisheng takes us to reveal the mystery

Thirty years of China‘s manned spaceflight, astronauts have become a high-profile and respected group of people. Nie Haisheng is one of them. He is a heroic astronaut who asks the sky three times, and the first astronaut to fly in orbit for 100 days.

In order to become the one in a thousand astronauts, Nie Haisheng endured unimaginable high-intensity training, such as underwater training, a single underwater training for up to six hours. During the operation, the astronauts have to overcome the inertial force and the viscous resistance of the water, which consumes a lot of physical strength. Once, Nie Haisheng lost four pounds during underwater training.

Now Nie Haisheng is 58 years old, he said: “All the changes are on the face, the only constant is that my desire to contribute to China‘s manned spaceflight has not changed!” Thinking about the aerospace industry of the motherland in 20 years, he Said: “Numerous behind-the-scenes heroes hold up the dream of spaceflight. No matter where you are, you must remember to look at the small spots of light flying in the sky. That is the space home of our Chinese.”

See also  θʨҾ˼Ŀ ۺ--

You may also like

RAVI will enter training on the 27th, so...

Song Yuqi acts as a solo MC for...

The Korean men’s group was cancelled by the...

This week’s horoscope Jupiter retrograde back to Pisces...

What are the legal issues behind the mother-daughter...

Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were...

Take a Closer Look at the Nike ISPA...

The “25 golden rules” of dealing with people...

DirectOut PRODIGY.MC ʱ Stromae ȫѲ

An all-pink Maserati Grecale for Barbie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy