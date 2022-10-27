Original title: How strict is astronaut training?Nie Haisheng takes us to reveal the mystery

Thirty years of China‘s manned spaceflight, astronauts have become a high-profile and respected group of people. Nie Haisheng is one of them. He is a heroic astronaut who asks the sky three times, and the first astronaut to fly in orbit for 100 days.

In order to become the one in a thousand astronauts, Nie Haisheng endured unimaginable high-intensity training, such as underwater training, a single underwater training for up to six hours. During the operation, the astronauts have to overcome the inertial force and the viscous resistance of the water, which consumes a lot of physical strength. Once, Nie Haisheng lost four pounds during underwater training.

Now Nie Haisheng is 58 years old, he said: “All the changes are on the face, the only constant is that my desire to contribute to China‘s manned spaceflight has not changed!” Thinking about the aerospace industry of the motherland in 20 years, he Said: “Numerous behind-the-scenes heroes hold up the dream of spaceflight. No matter where you are, you must remember to look at the small spots of light flying in the sky. That is the space home of our Chinese.”