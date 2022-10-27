Original title: The Champions League round of 16 has 12 seats: Liverpool Inter Milan advance, Barcelona Atletico out

In the early morning of Thursday, Beijing time, 8 games were played on the second match day of the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, and 3 more teams qualified for the first round. At present, 12 teams have qualified in advance, and only the top 16 of the Champions League are left. 4 places.

In Group A, Liverpool beat Ajax 3-0 away, leading Ajax by as many as 9 points and qualifying one round ahead of schedule. Napoli also beat Rangers 3-0. Liverpool are 3 points behind Naples, and the final round of the two sides will decide who is the first in the group.

In Group B, Atletico Madrid were eliminated after a 2-2 draw with Leverkusen, while Porto qualified for the group after a 4-0 victory over Club Brugge.

In Group C, Inter Milan qualified one round ahead of schedule after a 4-0 victory over Pilsen, and Barcelona could only go to the Europa League.

The current situation in Group D is complicated. Tottenham Hotspur has 8 points, Sporting Portugal and Frankfurt have 7 points, and Marseille 6 points. No one has qualified and no one has been eliminated. In the final round, Marseille played against Tottenham at home and Sporting at home against Eintracht Frankfurt.

At present, 12 teams have qualified for the Champions League, they are Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Bruges, Dortmund, Manchester City, Naples, Paris, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Porto. Among them, Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester City have locked the first place in the group.