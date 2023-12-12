How to access Canal Plus on Android TV? Discover all the tips to enjoy your favorite programs!

Last updated: December 6, 2023

Are you a fan of Canal Plus and want to enjoy your favorite shows on your Android TV? Look no further, because we have the solution for you! In this article, we will explain how to access Canal Plus on your Android TV in a few simple steps. Whether you’re a tech expert or a novice, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered to make it easier for you. So, sit back and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Canal Plus on your Android TV.

Canal Plus on Android TV

To fully enjoy the Canal Plus experience on your Android TV, the process is simple and quick. Start by going to the dedicated site androidtv.canalplus.com from your browser. This step is essential to activate the service on your device.

Once on the site, it is necessary to identify yourself with your e-mail address and your password associated with your Canal Plus account. If you are not yet a subscriber, you will have the possibility to subscribe to an offer directly online. After logging in, a code d’activation will be displayed on your Android TV screen. Enter this code on the site to link your device to your Canal Plus account.

This procedure allows you to access a wide range of content, including blockbuster films, exclusive series, captivating documentaries, as well as live sporting events. The platform is designed to provide smooth and intuitive navigation, making access to your favorite programs more enjoyable than ever.

StageInstruction1Visit androidtv.canalplus.com2Log in with your email and password3Enter the activation code displayed on Android TV

By following these simple steps, you will be able to immediately appreciate the quality of service of Canal Plus on your Android TV, transforming your living room into a true entertainment center.

The world of myCANAL comes to your screen thanks to Google TV, transforming your entertainment experience. Imagine being able to access your favorite movies, captivating series and must-see sporting events, all in just a few clicks. To achieve this, a simple and quick process awaits you. Start by opening the app Google Homewhich is the keystone of your connected home environment.

Once the app is launched, dive into the “Settings” where you can juggle various options to personalize your experience. Select the “Video” tab and there you will discover the presence of myCANAL, ready to be associated with your account. Press on ” Associate » to open the door to a world of limitless content. All you have to do then is select “ Link account » to finalize the link between myCANAL and your Google TV universe. It’s an almost magical moment when your television becomes a reflection of your entertainment preferences.

The ease of this procedure reflects the simplicity sought in access to quality entertainment. In just a few steps, you’re ready to explore the immense library of myCANAL content, from the comfort of your living room. The myCANAL adventure on Google TV begins here, and promises hours of discovery and wonder.

How to connect to myCANAL on Google TV?

What is the difference between Android TV and Google TV?

Canal Plus on Android TV

Immerse yourself in the world of streaming platforms thanks to two technology giants: Android TV et Google TV. These two operating systems, although born from the same family, are distinguished by distinct functionalities and philosophies. Android TV, the veteran, transforms your screen into a real multimedia center, where the installation of various applications from the Google Play Store is just a click away. Video game enthusiasts will also find something to suit them, with the possibility of playing their favorite Android titles.

On the other side, Google TV arrives as a refined evolution, emphasizing the personalization of the user experience. This interface, which is based on Android TV, goes beyond the simple selection of applications. It aims to be your personal advisor, analyzing your viewing habits to offer you content that precisely matches your tastes and preferences. In short, if Android TV offers you the freedom to navigate an ocean of applications, Google TV prefers to reach out to guide you towards nuggets of content adapted to your profile.

Choosing between these two options therefore depends on what you are looking for: total freedom with Android TV or a tailor-made experience with Google TV. Whatever your choice, you will be able to access a myriad of content, including that offered by the Canal Plus service, which integrates harmoniously with these two platforms.

What are the advantages of the myCanal application?

L’application myCanal is your digital passport to a world of entertainment without borders. It opens the doors to a personalized television experience, allowing you to enjoy the flagship programs of CANAL+ wherever you are and at any time. With myCanal, you have the opportunity to discover exclusive content including channels such as beIN Sports, Netflix, Disney+ et Starzplayall enhanced by thematic packs designed to meet your specific desires.

Whether you are a fan of films and series, a sports fan or a documentary fan, the myCanal application adapts to your profile. It offers an intuitive interface that makes navigation and access to a constantly evolving library of content easy. In addition, myCanal is not only a window onto various programs, it is also an interactive platform that allows you to create custom playlistsof mark content to watch later and even resume reading where you left off on another device.

Where can I view CANAL+ offers?

For those who want to dive into this ocean of content, the starting point is the site CANAL+ Boutique. Easy to access, it clearly presents the various offers available. Whether you opt for a classic subscription or are tempted by the à la carte packs, you will find all the information necessary to make the choice that best meets your expectations. This is also the place where you can manage your subscription and stay informed about the latest news and promotions.

On CANAL+ Boutique, each offer is explained in detail, with a detailed description of the channels included and the services offered. You can even browse reviews from other users, which can help you decide which deal is best for you and your family. It is an invaluable resource for movie buffs, sports fans and general entertainment enthusiasts looking to enrich their television viewing experience.

How to go to Android TV Canal Plus?

Log in to https://androidtv.canalplus.com using your email and password. Enter the activation code displayed on your Android device/Android TV.

How to connect to myCANAL on TV?

To connect to myCANAL on TV, launch the CANAL+ application then select Connect. Enter your CANAL+ account credentials on the displayed page, then select Validate to open the page where you can indicate the code that appears on your TV.

How do I put the myCanal application on my LG TV?

To put the myCanal application on your LG TV, click on the CANAL+ icon on your LG television and follow the instructions in the application to take advantage of the CANAL+ offers.

