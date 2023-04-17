How to make churros – naminhapanela.com

It’s likely that after checking out how to make churros without mistakes, you’ll want to repeat this recipe over and over again. That’s because it’s an easy dough to make and the result is delicious.

Check out all our tips for making churros at home.

Preparing churros at home can be easier than you might think.

Churros domesticated

Undoubtedly, churros is a sweet that reminds me of childhood. It was super common to see several stalls spread around, selling the stuffed version of this candy. However, in recent years, the dessert has gained gourmet status, which has given even more prominence to a very simple recipe.

Yes, making the candy at home is very easy. The dough, which is based on flour and water or milk, is simple to prepare and handle.

For the homemade version, the idea is not to serve stuffed. In fact, I have to tell you that the original version doesn’t come with a filling either. In fact, the dough tends to be a little thinner and is often served with hot chocolate to go with it.

Fried or baked churros?

It is possible to make your dough baked or even in an oil-free fryer. But, without a doubt, this recipe is even better fried, since it was thought to be made that way.

However, if you decide to really choose to bake, I have some tips that will certainly help, such as:

Heat your oven well. The ideal is to just take your dough to bake after the oven is very hot. In this way, you will give the dough a thermal shock, which will create a shell before it can lose its shape;

The same is true if you want to prepare it in the fryer without oil;

Possibly your dough will be drier. This way, it may be more difficult to stick the sugar and cinnamon together;

And, anyway, she might lose her shape a little.

Undeniably, in Brazil, it is very common to serve churros with dulce de leche. The combination of these ingredients has even become a dessert flavor.

However, it is possible to serve your churros with other fillings, such as:

Hot chocolate – Referring to the more traditional Spanish version. Here you can find a delicious recipe for you to try;

– Referring to the more traditional Spanish version. Here you can find a delicious recipe for you to try; Hazelnut cream ;

; Chocolate Ganache ;

; Jams;

And whatever else your imagination sends!

How to make churros

There are specific accessories on the market for making churros. However, unless you make this recipe a certain amount of time, the tool will end up just taking up space.

My tip is to bet on the pastry bag and a large pitanga tip open. That’s because these accessories, in addition to being cheap, also don’t take up much space, as they can be used for other types of preparation.

Learn how to make churros

Prep Time:

20 minutes Total Time:

20 minutes Super easy and delicious homemade churros recipe for you to try now. Ingredients 1 cup wheat flour;

1/3 cup sugar;

1 ovo;

1 cup milk – see notes;

1 tablespoon of butter;

frying oil;

sugar and cinnamon to finish;

milk cream. Instructions In a pan, start by adding the milk, sugar and butter and over low heat, let it warm up well; Then, gradually add the flour, stirring constantly until you form a very thick and uniform dough that comes off the pan; Then let this mass cool down well; Finally, add the egg and mix well for your dough to be homogeneous; Transfer your dough to a pastry bag and make your churros in the shape you want. I made it in mini format; To fry, heat your oil well, and carefully add your dough and fry until golden; Finish by dipping your churros in the sugar and cinnamon mixture and serve with dulce de leche or other cream of your choice. Notes If you wish, you can replace the milk with water, but certainly the first option gives the churros more flavor.

