He National Metereological Service (SMN) and the Basin Authority (AIC) anticipated the general conditions of the weather for the next few days in Neuquén and Río Negro. They are expected to some storms peep the next Wednesday.

On Friday, in the valleys areaa temperature is expected maximum of 34°C; while the minimum will be at 18 ° C. For this same area, Saturdaya maximum of 33°C and for him domingo a maximum of 35°C.

In the region of the lakes, this fridaythe minimum will be 7°C while the maximum will reach 24°C. for this area the saturdayor one is predicted minimum of 5°C and a temperature maximum of 26°C. while for on SundayThey wait 10°C y 27°C during the day.

For the area of downtown neuquenIt is Friday a minimum temperature of 15°C is expected and a maximum of 31°C. For him Saturdaythe maximum will also be 31°C and for him domingo one is expected maximum of 33°C.

In it north of neuquénhe Friday and Saturday the maximum will be 32°C. He domingo the maximum will reach 34°C.

For him south of Rio Negro temperatures are expected 33°C and 32°C for Friday and Saturday, respectively. He domingo the thermometer will indicate 35°C.

finally for him east of Rio Negro a maximum of 28°C for Friday Meanwhile he weekend the maximum can reach loose 32°C.

Weather forecast: rain would arrive next Wednesday

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) detailed that in the area of ​​the valleys on Wednesday the sky will be covered by what is it is likely that some storms will arrive that day to the region.

The phenomenon you can overtake in the mountain rangesince the agency predicted some light showers starting Tuesday. The same was predicted by the AIC for the coast and the south of Rio Negro.

Remember that you can also consult the details of the weather, city by city and updated in real time, in this link.



