BMX

Until Oldsmar, United States, the brilliance of the new generation of BMX from Risaraldense was evident, led by the Salguero Chaverra brothers, who were a sensation in the recent Gator Nationals validation of this discipline, where they left a very good image with their performance.

On the sides of Sharick, who continues to project himself as one of the main promises of this sport in Colombia, he won first place in the Mix 11-12 years category, and the same place in Ladies 11 years.

For his part, his younger brother, Marcos, wants to follow in Sharick’s footsteps and managed to obtain the gold medal in the 9-year-old sphere.

This race carried out by USA BMX and in which nearly 1,500 riders participated, 50 of them Colombians, is a qualifier for the world championships that will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in June 2023.