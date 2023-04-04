Home Entertainment However, you can write down «Presente Continuo», a training program for artists, scientists and technologists
However, you can write down «Presente Continuo», a training program for artists, scientists and technologists

However, you can write down «Presente Continuo», a training program for artists, scientists and technologists

The Bunge y Born Foundation and the Williams Foundation, with the participation of the Andreani Foundation, promote the “Continuous Present” program for the training of artists, scientists and technologists from all over the country.

The program intends to “put artists, scientists, technologists, theorists and interdisciplinary teams from all over the country into dialogue through exchange and training.”with international artists who are working on themes of the fourth technological revolution such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence, locative media, bioart, gene editing, among others”, according to the announcement.

Lasting two years, it will include those working in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, locative media, bioart, gene editing and other technologies. In this sense, up to 30 scholars will be selected, of which 50% will be residents outside the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, guaranteeing federalism.

“The objective is to create a space for training and project development, which contributes to enriching the debate and artistic and academic production.as well as establishing exchange networks and work residences in local and international institutions”, they assured, at the same time that they marked the intention of “consolidating a network of creatives and experts who promote their work in Argentina and can position themselves beyond the local sphere ”.

The French contemporary artist, curator and theorist will participate in the training Maurice Benayoun; the Brazilian artist and researcher, Guto Nobrega and the Mexican media artist Rafael Lozano Hemmer.

During the first year, the scholarship holders “will participate in masterclasses and workshops given by international leaders. Three face-to-face annual meetings will be held, of three days each, between May and November 2023, with travel and lodging expenses covered for those who live outside the AMBA”.

Already in the second year, the scholarship holders “will work during the first semester, virtually and in person, in the development of an individual or group project, accompanied by tutors from different artistic and scientific disciplines”.

Finally, a committee of experts will select up to 3 relevant projectsso that the authors can carry out a residency in a foreign institution associated with the “Continuous Present” program.

Registration will be valid until Friday, April 14, and will be accessible at https://forms.gle/VxDSfuTRqWnb62jMA.


