Today (August 18), the media word-of-mouth ban of Marvel’s new drama “The Hulk” was lifted. As of the time of publication, the M station media scored an average of 67 points, 15 of the 22 media rated it well, 6 rated it moderately, and 1 rated it badly. The film has a freshness rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 200 fresh and 24 rotten out of 224 reviews.

“Collider” (100 points on M station): The first four episodes of “She-Hulk” are a very pleasant experience, the chemistry between the actors’ performances and the characters is very good, if the last five episodes can be maintained Such a high level can be a big win.

Variety (60 points on M): The Hulk, Jennifer Waters, and Tatiana Maslani should all have more opportunities and Divergent performance.

The Daily Beast (20 on M): What was supposed to be a delightful ’80s cartoon-inspired work, when it aired, squandered every bit of its promise. It’s Marvel’s latest grand but useless trick to distract from “lack of imagination.”