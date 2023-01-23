Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh co-founded the fashion brand BOTTER, which recently officially landed in Paris Fashion Week to release the 2023 autumn and winter series show, continuing to show the creative vitality inspired by Caribbean culture.

This series is called “VENUS COMB, MUREX SHELL”, which means “Who am I?”, and this is also the topic that BOTTER has continued to explore in the past few seasons, until this season finally found a solid core, after contacting the young Caribbean generation Re-acquainted with brand-new art, voice and viewpoint, so as to show the fashion spirit exclusive to the local culture through codes and colors, and expand from scratch.

This season maintains a simple and neat tailoring style, and continues to use the particularly dazzling blue elements of last season, and adds emerald and turquoise colors that are representative of the Caribbean Sea to embellish its clothing, and maintain earth tones in some items As a stable base. It is worth mentioning that the concept sports shoes created in cooperation with Reebok are not only colorful, but also inspired by the Murex shell shape that the Greek goddess Venus used to comb her hair. Hot 3D printing technology has resulted in an avant-garde shoe that’s sure to dominate the runway.