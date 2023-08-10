Hypefest Aranya: Bringing the Hypebeast Community to the Golden Coastline

Hypefest Aranya Music Festival Brings Global Artists to Resort Town in China

Aranya, China – After the success of the first Hypefest cultural event in Brooklyn, New York in 2018, Hypebeast, the popular online streetwear and fashion platform, is bringing its annual celebration to the coastal resort town of Aranya. The two-day Hypefest Aranya Music Festival, co-produced by Baimifan (Beijing) Culture Communication Co., Ltd. and ALLIN, a new generation music label, will take place from September 23 to 24.

The Hypefest Aranya Music Festival aims to combine music festivals, interactive experiences, and pop-up stores to create an unforgettable experience for the Hypebeast community and local audiences in China. The event will showcase a range of musical genres, including hip-hop, R&B, and pop, with a lineup featuring internationally recognized artists.

Among the confirmed artists for the festival are Central Cee, MC Jin Ouyang Jing, Lexie Liu Liu Boxin, Vinida Wan Nida, GALI Jiang Wenhan, Karencici Lin Kailun, Caelan Qing Lian, Dough-Boy, and Charity SsB. The festival will also feature well-known DJs from Yeti Out, Preme, and Pulse.

In addition to the main stage performances, Hypefest Aranya will host a variety of interactive experiences and pop-up stores. Visitors can expect limited edition products, symposiums, art installations, workshops, skateboarding, and food experiences. Each experiential pop-up store will be designed in collaboration with selected brands to provide a unique immersive cultural experience.

After the music festival, Hypefest Aranya will continue the festivities with the Hypefest After Party, in collaboration with STD, a leading producer of music culture and lifestyle aesthetics in Asia. The After Party promises to keep the energy high until midnight.

Tickets for the Hypefest Aranya Music Festival can be purchased through the Damai Mini Program, with limited availability on a first-come, first-served basis. The experiential pop-up stores in Aranya will be open to the public.

The Hypefest Aranya Music Festival is set to take place in Aranya, Beidaihe New District, Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province, China. More information about the festival, including the full artist lineup, ticket prices, and schedule, will be announced on the Hypebeast platform. As the event draws nearer, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.

