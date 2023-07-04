I was filming the full moon in Puerto Madryn, the whales arrived and the video is incredible: “I was speechless”

Magical sunset in Puerto Madryn: with the full moon and the whales. Patagonian Fotero.

A new chapter to the saga of Luis Pereyra in Puerto Madryn. After noon, Fotero Patagonico (as you can find him on the networks) arrived at Las Canteras with the deck chair, the thermos, the mate and the camera, ready to film the full moon from the beach. He took off his jacket it was about 20°C yesterday, a wintry and warm Monday, which would become unforgettable for him in just a few hours. Because he waited in that wonder of Patagonia where the whales they are meters from the coast, due to the steep slope, many of them with their young. And when the moon appeared full, radiant and beautiful on the horizon, something happened that you will not forget. Neither did his wife Claudia and his friend Marita, who accompanied him to enjoy this extraordinary natural spectacle.

Waiting for the whales. Patagonian Fotero.

What happened? As if it had been planned by the best screenwriter, the whales got in on time in that movie scene you caught from the shore.

“There were not many people, because as They are paving the road from Puerto Madryn instead of 16 km you have to make a detour of about 55 km“, account.

“That moment has a magic that cannot be explained”

«I took the mate and the cookies to wait calmly. I can’t explain what I felt when the whales appeared between me and the full moon. It has a magic that moment…. Her heart races, she trembled. To top it off, I got the battery alert, so I filmed and turned off, filmed and turned off until I could focus on them well. I was lucky », continues Luis, who has thousands of followers on the networks who already know that his is not random and they thank him every day for the images he shares.

The story of the man who loves to photograph Puerto Madryn and the whales

He still remembers every detail of itthe first time he saw the coast from Puerto Madryn, the immensity of the sea after so much plateauthe pirouettes of the whales so close to the shore, that full Moon that dazzled him and the sunrises and sunsets that he would discover as the days went by and they would trap him forever in Patagonia. “I was shocked, after a curve the gulf appeared, the city. It stayed in my memory, ”he recounts.

Awesome. Nature in all its splendor in Puerto Madryn. Patagonian Fotero.

It was 1985, he was 22 years old and was looking for his place in the world. She found it in this wonder of chubut who has just lived his best summer in the last 15. Luis Pereyra (59) was there with his camera, to share with his 78,000 followers on the networks How beautiful is the land you chose to live.

Nation in Avenuea small town of Between rivers 50 km from Paraná. There were eight siblings, separated parents, there was not enough food. After finishing the colimba, as the obligatory military service was called, in 1982 he was reincorporated into the Army for the Malvinas War.

He did not have to go to fight and when he was discharged he returned to his small settlement, with 8,000 inhabitants, but he soon thought that he had to leave to earn a living. He sold eggs in RosarioHe did odd jobs, was a laborer and one day he went to live with his recently married sister in Buenos Aires. But the house was small, he couldn’t get a job, he felt like a nuisance and decided to leave again.

One morning he told a neighbor that he wanted to try his luck in the south. She told him that she knew someone in Puerto Madryn and wrote him a letter. Thus, 38 years ago, he arrived with his little bag and his desire to build a future for himself.

Pronto got a job at the cable channel, the only employee in charge of climbing the poles to install the service and also put the videos of the programming on the cassette player. He met Claudia, who had come from Maquinchao, on the South Line of Río Negro, also with the illusion of building a future in that destination that was beginning to take off. The four children arrived: the eldest, the boy, the twins.

And he began to go out with the camera, to give air to his passion. First with the roll ones that had to be revealed. “But it was expensive,” she recalls. Later with a small digital Sony until at home they gave him one of those Nikons that he dreamed of.

Vive four blocks from the sea and he always carries the camera in his backpack. Aslan the labrador usually accompanies him to walk, to swim, to take pictures. “That race look like humans. I always say that if someone is sick they should have one because they are so intelligent and affectionate. They are dogs to heal,” says Luis.

“I really like photographing the whales and the Moon,” he says. “But it can also be a flower or a bee,” she adds. “Taking beautiful photos in Puerto Madryn is easy. See what this place is“, Explain. She presents herself like this on the networks: «I am not a photographer, I take photos for pleasure. Generally in Puerto Madryn, Chubut. Taking photos makes me feel good and when I take an image it is for someone who could not be there at that moment”.





