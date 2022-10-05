Listen to the audio version of the article

It is time to leave and at the Ospedale Maggiore, a center of the Asst di Crema, the free beauty laboratories of La Forza e il Sorriso Onlus are once again present, in favor of women undergoing cancer treatment.

«Because beauty is part of care, attention to oneself, the pleasure of feeling at ease and finding a way to look beyond the single moment of difficulty; these initiatives make a tortuous path less difficult and make our women feel stronger – comments the general manager Ida Ramponi -. Thanks to The strength and the smile for this restart and above all for always being there ».

Anna Segatti, president of Strength and Smile Onlus adds: «I am pleased to announce the restart, finally in the presence, of the free beauty workshops at the Ospedale Maggiore in Crema. A thriving collaboration born in 2008 which, in 14 years, counts 84 sessions carried out with 279 participating women. During the last two years of the pandemic crisis, we have had the opportunity to experiment and test the online format, an option that we will continue to offer at other facilities in the national territory, as it allows us to meet every need. At the same time, we are happy that Crema can leave physically in complete safety, so that we can proceed quickly together towards our mission: to give our splendid participants strength, smiles and hugs; virtual or concretely shared; but still true and sincere. All this would not be possible without the team of volunteers, from the health staff to the beauty coaches, who have always distinguished themselves in terms of both humanity and professionalism ».

Active in Italy since 2007 under the patronage of Cosmetica Italia, a national association of cosmetic companies, La Forza e il Sorriso Onlus is inspired by the international experience of the “Look Good Feel Better” program, born in the United States in 1989 and now widespread in 27 countries in the world. The initiative is not intended to interfere with medical care or replace it in any way; translates into the creation of free beauty workshops to help participating women affected by cancer to regain a sense of well-being and self-esteem, without giving up their femininity.

The workshops, in their classic version, i.e. in the presence, involve a group of 4-6 women, who meet for about two hours together with a beauty coach to learn useful tricks and practical advice, in order to mask the secondary effects of the therapies oncological, through skin care and the application of make-up. All with the support of a psychotherapist, who follows the meeting and supports the participants in case of need. The online format follows the one in presence, allowing participants to connect in streaming to the laboratory directly from home.