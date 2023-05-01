In pictures, the violent protests in France: nearly 300 detainees during Labor Day

At least 291 people have been arrested this Monday throughout France, within the framework of the mobilizations for Labor Day, which, beyond violent episodes, has brought together some 782,000 people, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, has reported that due to clashes between some demonstrators and the Police, on the margins of the mobilizations, some 108 agents have been injured, of whom 19 have had to be hospitalized.

“If the vast majority of the protesters were pacifists, in Paris, Lyon and Nantes in particular, the Police are faced with extremely violent thugs who came with one objective: to kill police officers and attack the property of others,” Minister Darmanin denounced. On twitter.

Darmanin has estimated at 300 incidents throughout France. In Paris, an agent is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a Molotov cocktail and 90 people have been arrested.

The Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne, has described as “unacceptable” the scenes of violence that have occurred on the sidelines of some mobilizations, which in Paris have taken to the streets 112,000 people, according to the Police.

Although the figures offered by the Ministry of the Interior fall far short of the aspirations of the unions — which sought to surpass the record mobilization of March 7 against the pension reform that took to the streets of the country about 1 .28 million people — that’s far higher than last year, when some 116,500 marched in France for Labor Day.

