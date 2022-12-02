Original title: Choi Siwon starred in “Frozen Love” successfully witnessed the “happy romantic” with his highest ratings!

Stills of Choi Siwon’s TV drama “Love is for Suckers” (“Frozen Love”)

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Choi Siwon expressed his thoughts on the finale of “Love is for Suckers” (“Frozen Love”).

On December 1st, Choi Siwon starred in “Park Jae-hoon” (transliteration), a plastic surgeon with perfect appearance, qualifications, and etiquette, in ENA’s TV series “Love is for Suckers” (“Frozen Love”), which airs every Wednesday and Thursday. With its own highest ratings (Nielsen Korea), the curtain of the Great Long March came to an end.

In this work, Choi Siwon, as a close male friend of “Gu Xia” (transliteration), not only brings laughter to him with kind and funny actions, but also has a bulldozer-like appearance that can be unconditionally devoted to love. It showed you various forms of romance that can be freely transformed according to the situation, and verified the identity of the strong romantic comedy.

At the same time, the eye acting that expresses the feeling of missing the father who passed away in an accident while also blaming himself, and the strong crying scene that makes the audience’s eyes moist. The stable acting performance with different rhythms let everyone see the solid acting skills that belong only to Choi Siwon, and once again verified that he is an irreplaceable actor.

Choi Siwon, who portrayed the character of “Park Jae Hoon” (transliteration) as a unique romantic, said, “The first filming that started in May seemed like yesterday, and it was winter before I knew it and the show was about to end. In the past 6 months Being able to live and experience everything as ‘Jae Hoon’ (transliteration) is so precious and happy that I can’t believe it’s over.” He expressed his special love for the character.

Then he said, “I sincerely thank the actors, directors, and all the staff who helped me put myself into the role of ‘Park Jae-hoon’ (transliteration), and the most important thing is the viewers who love the drama. I will work hard to show better in the future. I look forward to seeing you, I hope you can support me a lot.” The sincere greetings also draw a successful conclusion to the drama.

In addition, Choi Siwon continued to play the role of weird PD "Jiang Beigu" (transliteration) in TVING Original "Work Later, Drink Now1", which was loved by many audiences, and then confirmed to appear in "Work Later, Drink Now2", which will be held on December 9 Ushering in the premiere, one after another active activities, people look forward to.

