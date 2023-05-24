In Rome “From a house of the dead” by Janáček, with the staging by Krzysztof Warlikowski

Listen to the audio version of the article

A good opportunity to see one of Janáček’s major works in Rome, with the staging entrusted to one of the most popular directors, Krzysztof Warlikowski, Golden Lion of the Biennale Teatro, making his operatic debut in our country. The presence in Italy of the director of the Berlin Philharmonic is another special occasion: Kirill Petrenko renews his collaboration with the Rai Orchestra. At La Scala, instead, we hear the young star of pianism, Jan Lisiecki, together with the Philharmonic.

Brescia and Turin

On the 26th at the Teatro Grande in Brescia the Rai Orchestra will be conducted by Kirill Petrenko, the principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. For the seventh time with this ensemble Petrenko presents the Three Pieces for Orchestra by Alban Berg and the Lemminkäinen Suite by Jean Sibelius. Written between 1914 and 1915, the Three Pieces are the Austrian composer’s first work for large orchestra and mark his detachment from the master Arnold Schönberg. Their broad symphonic breadth is certainly projected towards the future, but it also looks closely at Mahler’s late-romantic tradition. The Lemminkäinen Suite, one of Sibelius’ most important works, is instead based on Finnish folklore and epic. Composed between 1893 and 1895 and revised several times until 1954, it is inspired by a character from the Kalevala, the popular poem linked to Finnish mythology. The concert is also held on the 24th and 25th at the Toscanini Auditorium in Turin; on the second evening (20.30) it is broadcast live on Rai Radio3.

Roma

At the Opera House “From a House of the Dead” by Janáček. Harsh prison, deprivation of freedom, guilt and punishment are the themes addressed in the work, inspired by Dostoevsky’s fictionalized memoirs of the same name, in which the writer recounts the life of prisoners in a prison camp in Siberia, where he himself had been imprisoned for four years. The staging is signed by the Polish director Krzysztof Warlikowski, Golden Lion of the Venice Theater Biennale and in his operatic debut in our country. On the podium the young Belarusian Dmitry Matvienko (1990), also making his operatic debut in Italy. The premiere on the 23rd will be broadcast live on Rai Radio3; the show will be filmed by RaiCultura and will be broadcast on Rai5 on 16 November 2023 at 21.15.

Milano

On the 28th at 3.30 pm at La Scala, open rehearsal by the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Scala, with a concert on the 29th. Ligeti’s Concert Românesc, Concerto n. 3 for piano and orchestra by Beethoven and Symphony no. 8 by Dvořák, with Pablo Heras-Casado conducting and young star Jan Lisiecki at the piano. This open trial is in support of the Diapason Social Cooperative. The charity cycle, which allows the public to attend the setting up of great concerts at the Teatro alla Scala at affordable prices, has been contributing to the support of important solidarity projects in the Milan area for years. A precious synergy between public and private institutions, civil society and city associations which, in eleven editions, has made it possible to donate over 1,350,000 euros to the third sector. The protagonists of the 2023 cycle are four organizations that in Milan implement initiatives to combat educational poverty. Specifically, the funds raised with this open test will be destined for the social project of Diapason “Coral-mente”, aimed at minors in the Niguarda district.