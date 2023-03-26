【Art concept】

Guangming Daily reporter Tian Nei

In 1981, “Reader” was founded on the banks of the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu. For more than 40 years, the text and pictures have been meticulously crafted by generations of editors. The distinctive style of “exquisite text and beautiful pictures” makes this magazine a “spiritual book for Chinese people”.

At the “Reader Magazine Illustration Art Exhibition” being exhibited at the Art Museum of Beijing Academy of Fine Arts, more than 250 illustrations convey the voice of the times from a different perspective, like the roar of the Yellow River, beating the heart.

Cover of the first issue of “Reader”

Only use talents to inherit and last forever

Illustrations always have a place in the feelings of countless readers of “Reader”.

In 1982, “Reader” began to invite artists to provide pictures for the magazine, and many artists became acquainted with “Reader”. Over the past 40 years, more than 780 issues of magazines, more than 300 artists participated in the creation of illustrations, with a total of more than 20,000 works. Sketches, watercolors, comics, paper-cuts… Different forms of illustrations and articles complement each other, and the elegant, fresh, and timeless atmosphere of “Readers” is widely loved by people.

The artist Leng Bingchuan is good at drawing a knife on ink-smeared paper. His black and white ink engraving works are simple, romantic and full of poetry, which fits the background of this magazine. Talking about the experience of drawing illustrations for “Reader” for many years, he mentioned Gao Haijun, the art editor of “Reader” at that time. “At that time, it was very difficult to contact him. I didn’t know him, and I had never met him, but he chose my work as the cover of the magazine at that time, which was helpful to me when I was young.” Leng Bingchuan said that he has always trusted “Reader”, and he is very fortunate that he still maintains the purity of his creation when the editor asked for a manuscript.

Ning Hui, the president and editor-in-chief of the Reader Magazine, said: “The art editors at that time had very vicious eyes, including Chen Yan, Gao Yan, Huang Yinghao and many other painters who created illustrations for us. Many of them are now They have all become famous teachers, and they are still willing to continue writing for Reader, and this work tradition has been passed down.” Li Yanling, deputy director of the brand development department of Reader magazine, introduced that currently, each issue of the magazine has about 20 articles. Articles need to invite artists to draw illustrations. In addition, the editor will find suitable illustrations through different paths, and then contact the author to negotiate publication. Editors have to carve out the matching of pictures and texts in their work, ranging from how to choose inscription flowers to the interspersed and unified style of illustrations in the entire issue. “Many students of the original illustrators are now award winners of the National Art Exhibition, and they are also creating for us. The context of inheritance is clearly reflected in the illustrations of “Readers”. Everyone has become friends and cooperates very well. The tacit understanding and emotional connection have been preserved from generation to generation.”

Wonderful pen and heart

“We became friends in 1997. At that time, I was still a graduate student at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, and the homework in the illustration class was selected by “Reader”. For this reason, the old editor came to the Academy of Fine Arts to find me, and then asked me to draw illustrations. One painting lasts 25 years.” Li Xiaolin, a professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, said that it is an honor to be able to draw illustrations for this magazine because it is so famous.

“For more than 20 years, my way of working has not changed, but it has been carefully adjusted and still accepts my old ways.” Li Xiaolin feels that his illustration style is not popular enough, but the editors of “Reader” have always respected The personality of each illustrator. “The editor did not limit the illustrations to illustrated articles, but paid more attention to the fit of imagery and artistic conception between pictures and texts. This conforms to the artistic law of illustration creation, and also enriches the appearance of “Reader” illustrations.” Li Xiaolin said that he was nostalgic for the old The brand is because it is old enough to have quality. The times are changing, and the people who like “Readers” are also changing, but excellent illustrations and excellent literary works will always exist in the long river of literature and art.

Li Qing, a famous cartoonist, was transferred from a factory to a newspaper office in 1980 and started dealing with illustrations. At that time, Li Qing paid great attention to the illustrated albums and comic books in bookstores, almost buying them when they were on sale, especially “Readers”, which he couldn’t put down. “At that time, almost all the illustrations of newspapers and magazines across the country were in black and white. Even so, the illustrations of “Reader” with changing styles still made people never get tired of it. An illustration in a magazine? Fortunately, the editor of “Reader” contacted me and let me realize this illustration dream.”

A full moon was floating in the sky of the desert, and the two of them walked to the distant sandy land, side by side as if they were talking freely. The illustration published in the fifth issue of “Reader” in 2019 was written by Li Chen, a professor at Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts. He used realistic sketching techniques to accompany Chen Zhongshi’s article “Moon in the Mu Us Desert”. The picture is delicate and full of imagination.

“The Beginning” Illustration by Leng Bingchuan

“The Wonder of Life” illustration by Zhao Xigang

“Moon in the Mu Us Desert” illustration by Li Chen

Li Chen, who has been drawing illustrations for “Reader” for 17 years, said with a smile that he is a painter “forced” by “Reader”. “At that time, I had to draw two pictures every half a month, and four pictures a month. No matter how busy I was, even on a business trip, the illustrations had to be completed on time.” Li Chen said that over time it has become a part of his life. Today, everyone is still painting with great pleasure, and what they paint is actually a kind of emotion.

The new paper-cut art works of Professor Zhao Xigang, Dean of the Modern Paper-cut Art Research Institute of Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture, are refreshing for readers. “Every time I receive an illustration invitation from Reader, I conceive first. This stage takes a relatively long time, and then I create with the new paper-cut language, often without drafting, and complete it in one go.” Can let readers feel the space between paper Zhao Xigang was very pleased with his kindness.

In January 2015, “Readers” changed to full-color printing, and the content was expanded to 72 pages. Over the past decades, after several revisions, “Reader” has continuously added new forms of expression, and is also constantly discovering new illustrations. The illustrators of “Reader” have a consensus: they will do their best when creating, and dare not slack off in the slightest.

If the heart is plain, the fragrance is full of fragrance

Liang Xiaosheng, a well-known writer, came here to visit the exhibition. “Thinking about it, I am full of emotions. I have been reading “Readers” since I was in my 40s, and I am now in my 70s. There are still at least three or four of them on the bookshelves at home. Ten issues of “Reader”. Either because some of the text content in it is my favorite, or because of the beautiful illustrations in these magazines. I think those who founded “Reader” must have intended for those who like Young people who read good books and articles do their part.”

Dai Daquan, a tenured professor at the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University, also loves to read “Readers”. He said that more than half of his interest is in the illustrations. The text and pictures in “Readers” have the purity and innocence that people want to see. “I love reading Reader because of my teacher, Mr. Chen Yan. He should be the first generation of painters who created illustrations for Reader. Drawing illustrations for Reader is a great pleasure for him, often in the middle of the night. , the teacher drinks wine and draws a pen, with a slightly drunken blush on the paper, the painter’s state and the performance of the picture are both comfortable and refreshing.” Dai Daquan joked that the teacher’s wanton enjoyment when drawing illustrations for “Reader” seems to be Instead, the Reader should pay for it.

Illustration of “Einstein Taught Me to Appreciate Music” Yu Xiaofu

“Into the Former Residence of Those Writers” illustration by Dong Kecheng

“Have you ever had leisure” illustration Li Qing

“Kevin’s Pursuit” illustration Li Xiaolin

A mother and daughter are taking pictures on the cover of “Reader” set up in the exhibition hall. “We born in the 70s are the generation who grew up reading Reader. At that time, I bought every issue, and the people at the newsstand knew me well, and sometimes they would give me the poster of the current issue of Reader.” Ms. Gao said , I was able to take my daughter to see these classics, and I also scanned the QR code on the exhibition sign to learn about the stories of these illustrators and “Readers”. I was very happy and very rewarding.

Inherit cultural aesthetics and build a scholarly society. Wang Guanghui, director and deputy general manager of Reader Publishing Group, said that he hopes that everyone can feel the Chinese style and continue the Chinese culture during this beneficial and interesting time. I also hope that illustration art will go to a wider world, so that more people can feel the beauty of art and understand the power of life.

As Professor Dai Daquan said, the hearts of painters, readers, and “Readers” are all toward the sunshine and humanity. Therefore, “Readers” and readers, words and illustrations, are neither old nor will they grow old. In the pure heart, pay attention to only the innocence.

“Guangming Daily” (version 09, March 26, 2023)