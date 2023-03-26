Home Sports Nearly 3,000 players competed for the Spartan Chongqing Station Mountain City. The first batch of warriors was born-Northeast China-Northeast China
Nearly 3,000 players competed for the Spartan Chongqing Station Mountain City. The first batch of warriors was born

Nearly 3,000 contestants competed for the Spartan Chongqing Station Mountain City. The first batch of warriors was born

Nearly 3,000 contestants competed for the Spartan Chongqing Station Mountain City. The first batch of warriors was born

2023-03-26

　　China News Service, Beijing, March 26thOn March 25th, the 2023 Spartan Warriors Chongqing Station kicked off at the Beibei Jinyun Mountain Ecological Trail. The Spartan Warriors Tournament, which settled in Chongqing for the first time, attracted nearly 3,000 warriors to show off their skills in the picturesque Jinyun Mountain and experience the hard core weekend. The drizzle and mud not only did not stop the warriors big and small from breaking out of the cocoon, but inspired them to perform at an excellent level. After fierce competition, AlexSmith (43:27) and Xu Fuli (55:57) successfully won the competition elite Men’s and women’s champions; Gao Jingfeng (36:48) and Wang Zijin (33:54) won the championships of the 12-14-year-old men’s and women’s elite group in the children’s competition. Xing Zhouming (39:07) and Wang Ziyang (43:33) stood out and won the 10- The champion of the 11-year-old male and female elite group.

2023 is the eighth year that the Spartan Race has entered China. The challenging and fashionable diversified event products have attracted more than 500,000 participants. The passionate and exciting obstacle challenges of the Spartan Warriors, the cool and fashionable interactive experience of the arena, and the spirit of breakthrough and enterprising spirit have attracted a large number of followers and become the best choice for people who love fashion sports to challenge their limits and pursue fashion trends . In this arena, the Warriors continue to tap their potential and discover a better version of themselves. “In the past eight years, the southwest region has always been a region with high voices for warriors. In 2019 and last year, we successfully landed the adult race, children’s race and hurricane race in Chengdu. The unique geographical advantages, the long-standing Bayu culture and the The combination of hard-core Spartan culture has laid a solid foundation for the warrior tribe to take root in the mountain city of Chongqing,” said Liu Zheng, head of the Spartan Warriors Tournament.

After last year’s Chengdu station, the Spartan Warriors Race came to the Southwest Division again. The race set up a 7.3-kilometer adult sprint race with 22 obstacles, as well as a 3.4-5-kilometer children’s race for 4-14-year-old warriors. The road sets 16-24 obstacles of different difficulty. In the adult competition field, the classic obstacles of the Spartan Warriors such as “Challenge of Hercules”, “Baptism of the Styx”, “Orpheus’ Forbidden”, “Flying the Wall” and “Aerial Plank Road” brought extraordinary performances to the warriors of the mountain city. At the same time, the muddy track and difficult obstacles such as “Swimming” and “Mercury’s Scepter” added a lot of difficulty to the challenge of the warriors.

“It’s very challenging!” Mr. Zhang, who participated in the Spartan competition for the second time, said excitedly. He thought that participating in the sprint competition for the second time would be enough to become an “veteran” in the field, but “crossing water” obstacles such as “swimming” The advent and muddy track made the 7km even more of a challenge. “Before I came here, I practiced the clearance skills of various obstacles in the training camp, thinking that I was well prepared. Unexpectedly, the track still gave us a surprise. The weather increased the difficulty, but the feeling of pressing the limit and breaking the limit was too great. It’s fun.” Mr. Zhang, who works in the financial industry, often works overtime. When Sparta landed in Chengdu for the first time, he became the first batch of warriors in the southwest region with the mentality of “joining in the fun on weekends”. After that experience, Zhang My husband started exercising regularly, and went to ‘get close to nature’ when he was free, and became self-disciplined and more confident. “I hope to do my best every time and challenge myself.”

Like Mr. Zhang, there is Hou who is just eight years old and likes to challenge himself.

