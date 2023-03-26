For users who are accustomed to using the built-in computer app on the iPhone, if they want to use the computer function on the iPad, in addition to using the Spotlight search to complete simple calculation tasks, they can only choose to download a third-party iPad computer app from the App Store. . If you don’t want to install an additional app, and want to keep the same style of boarding room as Apple’s official interface, this time I will share with you how to implement the built-in computer tools with one click!

iPad computer App installation teaching, 1 key to quickly realize the built-in computer function!

For iPhone users, the easy-to-use interface of the iOS built-in computer app is also a feature that many users use frequently. However, currently iPadOS does not have built-in computer apps, and users can only find third-party apps from other developers, or use other methods to realize computer functions.



If you are still used to the iPhone’s built-in computer app interface design, and you don’t want to install additional apps to take up storage space, here is a way to install the same computer tools as Apple. In fact, this iPad computer tool is not an App but a web tool developed by developer Lake Edwards, allowing users to easily add computer pages directly to the iPadOS desktop for use. First of all, just open the “Computer Tools Page (please click me)” with the Safari browser on the iPad:



Click the “Share” button in the upper right corner of the page, and then select “Add to Home Screen” to enter the next step:



Here you can modify the name of the computer tool according to your own habits. If you want to be the same as the iPhone, you can change its name to “computer”. After modifying the name, click the “Add” button next to it.



Next, on the iPadOS desktop, you can see this computer tool.



When you usually want to use computer functions, you only need to click “Computer” to open this computer tool. The operation is basically the same as the built-in computer app on the iPhone.



Unlike other third-party computer apps, the computer tools introduced this time can support the screen splitting function, allowing users to browse the web at the same time while performing calculations.



You can also choose to use the floating window method to float the computer tools above the browser, and you can adjust the display size and position of the computer tools with gesture sliding operations.



iPad computer tool (please click me)

Since the release of the first iPad in 2010, there has been a question that has puzzled users. Why is it that the same iOS device has passed 13 years, but the iPad does not have built-in computer applications like the iPhone? The main reason for this is that Steve Jobs couldn’t stand the practice of the design team transplanting the iPhone computer App directly to the iPad. Since then, the development of computer applications for the iPad has been under-appreciated and ignored because there is more important development to be done. It is also for these reasons that the iPad has not yet developed a perfect computer App.

But now, as long as you can make good use of the “Add to Home Screen” function, you can use other developers’ web tools to implement computer tools similar to the iPad.

Added in the same field: other ways to use the computer on the iPad, and a variety of iPad App recommendations

In addition to the computer tools introduced this time that can realize computer functions on the iPad, in fact, in iPadOS, you can also use Spotlight to input the content you want to calculate in the search field to achieve simple calculation work.



In addition, this article also sorts out three recommended free computer apps for iPad. The three apps have different functions and features. You can choose the computer app you are used to according to your preferences.

Computer for iPad+ (App)

First of all, the first “Computer for iPad+” app is similar in interface design to the iOS computer app.



With a simple standard computer interface, users can easily use computer functions.



In addition, this app also supports scientific computer mode.



If you want to customize the computer interface in different colors, the free version of this app also provides a variety of color options, and users can also pay to unlock more colors.



Computer for iPad + App download (App Store)

Computer—Default Computer (App)

If you use the computer on the iPad and use it in a direct way, you can recommend choosing the “Computer-Default Computer” app.



Because the interface of this app is quite large, it is directly presented in a full-page form, which is very suitable for iPad users to operate computers with large buttons.



Computer − Default Computer App Download (App Store)

Universal Computer: All-in-one Computer (App)

If you want to handle multiple computer functions at once, it is recommended to use the “Universal Computer: All-in-One Computer” app. Although it is different from the iOS computer app in terms of interface design, it is super rich in functions. Quite suitable for basic digital calculations, as well as various calculation tasks required for daily life such as unit conversion, exchange rate conversion, discount calculation, and payment calculation.



For general computing needs, this app provides basic computer functions.



At the same time, it can also support things like “exchange rate conversion”, “unit conversion”, “discount calculation”, “exchange rate calculation”, and also supports GPA calculator, world time converter, health calculator, savings calculator, hexadecimal calculator, unit price calculator , tip calculator, ovulation period calculator, date calculator, fuel cost calculator and other ultra-rich computer functions.







Universal Computer: All-in-One Computer App Download (App Store)

Although the above-mentioned free computer apps can be used for free, some of them will display advertisements on the interface. If you want to use the full app functions without advertisements, you need to pay extra to unlock them. Whether you use the iPad computer tools introduced in this article, or use Spotlight calculations, there are also a variety of third-party iPad computer apps. You can choose the most convenient choice for you according to your own habits.

