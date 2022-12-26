On December 20th, the 11th QQ Music Fusion Hip-Hop Ceremony was held in Haihua Island, Hainan, China. Han Xiao, the founder of DMG, brought his musicians GAI Zhou Yan, VaVa Mao Yanqi, Good Morning, and the newly signed singer OriSun, an ethnic rap group, appeared on the red carpet of the grand ceremony and won eight awards.

At the awards ceremony, Zhongmeng Music DMG was awarded the “Best Music Brokerage Company”. This is the second time that Zhongmeng has won this honor. The founder and CEO Han Xiao took the stage to accept the award and delivered his acceptance speech.

GAI Zhou Yan won the “Male Artist of the Year” and “Most Popular Rap Male Singer” for three consecutive years, and the song “Weiyuan Story” won the “Best Chinese Rap MV”.

Last year, GAI Zhou Yan also won three awards: “Most Popular Rap Male Singer”, “Annual Rap Artist”, and “Best Lyrics and Composition “Mountain Lan””; as the finale guest performer, GAI Zhou Yan blew up with “Not Friendly”.

VaVa Mao Yanqi won the “Female Artist of the Year”.

On the red carpet, she stunned the audience with Hepburn’s black and white dress.

At the scene, VaVa Mao Yanqi also sang the exotic song “Persia” from the new album “V Solution Mystery”, showing the beautiful and sassy side of the rap female warrior.

Ai Re AIR & Wang Yitai’s collaborative stage “Don’t Be Afraid of Getting Old” won the “Best Collaborative Rap Work”, which is also a track in “Survivor’s Guilt” that won the “Best Chinese Rap Album” last year.

“Don’t Be Afraid to Get Old” is the most popular stage in this year’s “China Rap Showdown”, and it is a romantic song that is most suitable for weddings to be played and sung by the audience. Soon, the highly anticipated “Too Hot Quadrant” concert between AIR and Wang Yitai will also start.

Good Morning won the “Breakthrough Artist of the Year”, and the song “Kirin” he composed and sang won the “Most Popular Individual Single”.

In this year’s “China Rap Peak Showdown”, Morning Morning, one of the members of the Champions League, had a breakthrough performance, subverting everyone’s first impression of him. There is no doubt that he is a rap singer with strong explosive power and unlimited potential Musician.

At the grand ceremony, Good Morning also sang the hit song “Kirin” that dominated the major music charts.

That night, OriSun, a newcomer group of Dream Music DMG, was also invited to be a guest performer at the ceremony.

The members of OriSun, a cutting-edge young rap group, include GLOVE (pronounced “ge love”), Jiang Long, Zhang Yaoyang, Chen Guang, and Fu Wei. More national temperament, the core of creation is mostly stories of Xinshan people, and most of them are realistic themes.

OriSun is good at using Auto-Tune➕national singing. The works not only have a strong pioneer attribute but also highlight the core of national spirit and national stories, showing the voice and depth of the nation. At the grand ceremony, they sang their debut masterpiece “Mountain of Inactivity”, and the style of fusion of national elements and trendy electronic music was refreshing.

In this awards ceremony, Dream Music DMG won a total of eight awards, sweeping the industry’s highest honor Grand Slam. DMG, which stands out among many top companies in the industry, has become the benchmark for the development of Chinese rap. From deeply cultivating Chinese rap to fully entering the trend culture industry, the rapid development of Zhongmeng in recent years is obvious to all.

The company not only includes top Chinese rap musicians such as GAI Zhou Yan, VaVa Mao Yanqi, Ai Re AIR, Brigi Bridge, Good Morning, FOX Hu Tianyu, Will Will. It also spares no effort to develop and expand the Chinese trend culture.